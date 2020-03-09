The man behind some of Napa Valley’s most acclaimed wineries





On a January day in Napa Valley, Philippe Melka is sharing his ideas on Adamvs’s 2018 barrel samples of Cabernet Sauvignon grown on Howell Mountain. He can let you know the rest concerning the wine, from the microclimate of a specific block of vines within the winery to how he came upon a local yeast at the assets.

At first, this may occasionally look like one thing you’d be expecting from a winemaker in a single of the sector’s most sought-after wine areas, but it surely’s if truth be told relatively peculiar. Melka does this for roughly 30 other wineries within the valley as phase of his corporate, Atelier Melka. It’s like he has an enormous spreadsheet in his head. How he helps to keep all of it instantly is one thing he can’t put into phrases.

“What excites my brain is when I think about where this wine comes from,” says Melka. “Why does it taste this way? I get my hands dirty and try to visualize the soil profiles with different grapes, then the wine.”

Philippe Melka (left) and viticulturist Michael Wolf within the vineyards on the Adamvs vineyard in Napa Valley, Calif. Robert Holmes

Melka is a member of the wine illuminati. He’s one of an elite handful of impartial winemaking specialists in California wine nation, who act because the winemaker or collaborate with a winemaking group at wineries starting from small interest tasks for rich Americans to primary identify manufacturers you spot on retailer cabinets. At anybody time, he’ll consult with anybody of his dozens of shoppers to test the pruning within the winery, accumulate barrel samples, oversee overwhelm, or say hi to an proprietor. He’s thinking about each and every step of the method, however he does have a favourite phase: the soil.

In reality, the man is a soil nerd. Melka went to university for geology, his “back door” into becoming concerned with wineries in Bordeaux, together with Château Haut-Brion. There, he obsessed over the bottom. Despite being a Frenchman although, Melka didn’t fall in love with winemaking in France—he fell for California.

Adamvs resources its wine from a biodynamically farmed mosaic of 10 small winery blocks on its 80-acre Howell Mountain property in Napa Valley. Robert Holmes

Melka first got here to the West Coast in 1991 and was once instantly fascinated about the California way of life, in particular browsing in Santa Cruz. But that yr additionally took place to be an ideal antique for Napa wines—he calls it “one to remember”—so after a brief stint again in France, he returned to Napa in 1994. He’s been there ever since.

With his boyish grin, Patagonia jacket, blue denims, and coffee sarcasm, Melka seems to be and acts like another vineyard employee within the valley. It turns out that he likes it that manner. The factor is, Melka is amazingly humble for all he has completed—together with a 100-point wine, consistent with critics. He hit the increase time in Napa Valley, when moneyed businessmen and tech CEOs have been buying assets within the valley. Cult wines took off.

Melka now considers his area of interest to be high-end, family-oriented wineries which are making the most efficient of the land they have got. His shoppers come from storied American households, famed wine areas, a success corporations, or even manufacturers searching for a professional to lend a hand and mentor their younger winemakers. Some primary labels he has labored with come with Dominus Estate, Hundred Acre, Quintessa, Bryant Family Vineyard, Lail Vineyards, and Dana Estates. “My driving force in this job is trying to have people achieve their goal and be successful in the end,” he says.

An ideal instance is his dating with Denise Adams, the co-owner of Adamvs. She employed him when she first purchased the valuables, to begin in the beginning: find out how to make the most efficient wine even supposing that supposed replanting vineyards or checking out Sauvignon Blanc as an alternative of Chardonnay. Compared with some consulting winemakers, who’ve a scientific method or most effective center of attention on one phase, say mixing, of the method, Melka’s provider is boutique. His view is macro. And Adams says he’s simply simple completely happy to be round.

“He’s as far from a cookie-cutter consulting winemaker as I can imagine,” Adams explains. “Philippe is obviously a brilliant man, but we get together, and we have fun in the midst of it. He doesn’t take it too seriously. After all, it’s wine.”

Denise Adams, co-owner of Adamvs. Kim Carroll

That sense of humor is one explanation why Adams knew instantly she sought after to paintings with Philippe when she and her husband bought the Howell Mountain assets the place they make 3 crimson wines and a white wine below the Adamvs label. The different is that Melka isn’t afraid of laborious paintings. “Philippe is very hands-on,” she provides. “Some consulting winemakers come two or three times a year; he’s here that many times a week.”

Melka says that he’s now not prescriptive in his method, however he admits that the “Melka nose” is a factor, a time period utilized by some within the valley to explain wines that he makes. They continuously obtain excessive rankings from wine critics. Melka explains that he truly shall we the valuables give an explanation for what he will have to be doing within the winery and that’s step one to creating nice wine. For instance, you’ll be able to plant Pinot Noir in a space the place Cabernet Sauvignon prospers, however you most likely is not going to finally end up with as nice of a wine as though you’re making Cabernet Sauvignon. “You have a certain approach when working with clients because they are the ones taking all the risk,” he says. “I respect that, but you have to find a way to guide them.”

Despite having the accolades, he nonetheless will get wired, as a result of each and every antique is unpredictable. “People have this vision—I think they watch too many movies—where it seems really easy, but it’s really a 24/7 business,” he says. Melka does have a group that works for him as phase of his consulting industry, however they’re targeted extra at the industry and administrative facet. They don’t stroll the vineyards.

As if he isn’t busy sufficient, he additionally in another country Melka Estates, a wine label he began together with his spouse in 1996 with terroir-driven wines from Napa Valley. So, when Melka must decompress, he’ll snatch a lager and pay attention to jazz. “Clients ask me, ‘Do you think we can create some of the greatest wine in the world?’” Melka says. “You have to dig deep in the soil, but you also have to be inspired. Look at Adamvs. What strikes you is the elegance of the rolling hills. The diversity brings different layers in the wine. That’s how you are looking at things.”

