The Best Machine Washable Shower Curtains to Upgrade Your Bathroom

When I moved into my first condo, I didn’t get a bath curtain for an embarrassingly very long time. What did I take advantage of as an alternative? You don’t need to know. My pals let me know that almost all standard other folks have already got bathe curtains. And so I reluctantly were given an affordable one with a vinyl liner. What a mistake.

Take it from somebody who has attempted it each tactics: a just right bathe curtain is the important thing to a just right bathe. Upgrading your bathe curtain is for extra than simply appears, too. Sure, they’re just like the rugs of bogs, and will in reality tie the room in combination, however having a pleasing bathe curtain that’s additionally cleanable will make you a cleaner particular person, too.

TO LINE OR NOT TO LINE

That is the query. Vinyl, what the inexpensive bathe liners are made from, isn’t essentially poisonous, like you may’ve suspected, however its no longer nice for you, and it’s surely poisonous if you happen to’re a germaphobe. If you’re the usage of a bath curtain produced from a pleasing herbal cloth, improve your liner to one comprised of PEVA, which is antimicrobial, or Polyester. It gained’t scent like chlorine (since there’ll be no chlorine in it), and it must do a greater activity at preserving germs at bay. Or, you’ll be able to get a polyester bathe curtain, and skip the lining altogether. The selection is yours.

MACHINE WASHABLE

But it doesn’t matter what, be certain that it’s up for a just right spin cycle. We take as a right how blank the bathe curtain is. It’s in fact the dirtiest a part of the toilet, as a result of reportedly 81% of guys and 73% of ladies pee within the bathe (c’mon ya’ll). Even if you happen to’re no longer doing this, flecks of sweat or hair can increase on herbal materials and convey mildew. Since some herbal cloth bathe curtains require dry cleansing, I’d counsel a bath curtain you’ll be able to blank simply, like one this is made from polyester or cotton.

OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SHOWER CURTAINS

Zone Grid Tile Shower Curtain

I really like those gridded, polyester, liner-free, Danish-designed bathe curtains. They are available seven other hues, and are simple to throw within the wash every time. Simple, chic, and simple to blank, it’s in reality all you wish to have to make your toilet shine.

Brooklinen Shower Curtain Set

This cotton bathe curtain comes with a PEVA liner that’s mildew resistant, recyclable, and biodegradable. If you’re a lover of liners, it is a nice choice. Just be certain that to exchange it each every so often.

Parachute Speckled Shower Curtain

If you’re taking a look to improve from same old cotton or polyester, glance no additional than Turkish Cotton. This curtain from Parachute is splendidly drapey, and stays simple to blank.

If you purchase one thing from our posts, we would possibly earn a small fee.