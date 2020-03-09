World 

Russia says Australians falsified evidence from MH17 wreckage as trial begins of men accused of shooting down aircraft

RUSSIA has alleged Australia’s police tampered with MH17 wreckage as a trial begins today alleging its citizens were involved in the tragedy which killed 298 passengers.

The Malaysian Airways Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when exploded over territory held by pro-Moscow rebels amid fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Emergency workers carry a victim's body in a body bag as pro-Russian fighters stand guard at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, eastern Ukraine,
Ukrainian Emergency workers carry a victim’s body in a body bag as pro-Russian fighters stand guard at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove, eastern Ukraine
AP:Associated Press
Australian and Dutch investigators examine a piece of debris of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane, near the village of Hrabove, 100 km from Donetsk, Ukraine
Australian and Dutch investigators examine a piece of debris of the crashed MH17 plane
EPA

The first hearing in the trial of four fugitive suspects in the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was set to start in Amsterdam today.

Prosecutors say the suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, helped arrange the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian aircraft. 

The suspects are believed to be in Moscow and are not expected to attend.

But speaking on the eve of the trial, Russia’s ambassador to Australia Alexey Pavlovsky claimed key photographic evidence was “falsified”.

He told Nine News: “Many of these pictures have been heavily tampered with. 

“It seems that the Australian Federal Police as part of the investigation also had information to this effect but it somehow chose to withhold it from the public.”

‘I SMELL A RAT HERE’

Dr Pavlovsky said some copies of the documents had pictures presented as evidence which were falsified.

He said: “The investigation was based on falsified pictures and on the recordings provided by the security services of Ukraine. 

“For me that’s quite enough to smell a rat here.”

Thirty-eight Australians died when the plane was shot down by Russian made surface-to-air missiles. 

But Russia denies involvement and has dismissed the international investigation that led to the four suspects being charged as prejudiced against Moscow.

Russia’s ambassador to Australia, Dr Alexey Pavlovsky told Nine News he believed some evidence from MH17 was falsified by Australian investigators
Russia’s ambassador to Australia, Dr Alexey Pavlovsky told Nine News he believed some evidence from MH17 was falsified by Australian investigators
Nine News
The Malaysia Airline jet was shot out of the sky on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists
The jet was shot out of the sky on July 17, 2014, over territory held by pro-Russian separatists
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, center, other judges, and the Public Prosecutor, table far left, takes their seats in court for the trial of four men charged with murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, center, other judges, and the Public Prosecutor, table far left, takes their seats in court for the trial of four men charged with murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam
AP:Associated Press

The suspects include Russian born ex-rebel leader Igor Girkin
AFP

The MH17 plane crash suspects include Russian born ex-rebel leader Igor Girkin (centre)[/caption]

Among the suspects named today was Sergey Dubinskiy
Among the MH17 suspects named today was former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Dubinskiy
Oleg Putlatov was also named by the the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
Oleg Putlatov – a former Russian army officer – was also named by the the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
Leonid Kharchenko was the final suspect named
Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko was the final suspect named

Meanwhile relatives accuse Russian authorities of seeking to hide the facts about exactly what happened

The families have set out white chairs outside 298 white chairs outside the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands in a silent protest against Moscow’s lack of cooperation in the investigation into the downing of the passenger jet.

Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, Alex, his sister-in-law and his nephew, said families weren’t accusing Russia of downing the Boeing 777.

He said: “But we are having a protest against the lack of cooperation of the Russian state in the investigation of the downing of MH17. 

“And we want them to cooperate and stop obstructing the investigations.”

Malaysia Airlines MH17 takes off at 12.31 pm from Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 17 2014, on its fateful flight
Malaysia Airlines MH17 takes off at 12.31 pm from Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 17 2014, on its fateful flight
EPA
Rescue forces carry bodies of passengers which littered fields near Donetsk, Ukraine
Rescue forces carry bodies of passengers which littered fields near Donetsk, Ukraine
EPA
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team
Reuters
Numbers on a damaged missile displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team
Reuters
A "Buk" anti-aircraft battery launches a ground-to-air missile during the Ukrainian army's "Duel-99" military manoeuvres at the Ch
Investigators believe it was brought down by a BUK anti-aircraft missile fired for pro-Russia separatist held territory
In October, the Dutch Safety Board as it released its report into the tragedy which definitively showed a Russian-made missile responsible was the crash
Dutch air crash investigators believe a BUK rocket exploded near the plane, sending a shower of deadly pellets into the aircraft
Demotix Images

The reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17
Reuters

The reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17[/caption]

Engine debris from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 is shown smouldering in a field
White chairs and a placard are set up by relatives of crash victims of flight MH17 as a silent protest in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague on the eve of the trial
White chairs and a placard are set up by relatives of crash victims of flight MH17 as a silent protest in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague on the eve of the trial that begins today
EPA



