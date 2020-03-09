Robinhood crashes for third time as markets tank
As shares dropped to their lowest level in over a 12 months, investors who depend at the Robinhood app to shop for and promote shares had been as soon as once more left at the sidelines Monday morning.
The corporate, which skilled a daylong outage one week in the past and a partial outage the next morning, is as soon as once more experiencing problems, it introduced Monday morning.
“We are experiencing issues with equities, options and crypto trading. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the corporate stated in a remark.
Forty mins later, at 10:30 a.m. ET, Robinhood introduced, “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” Trading, alternatively, was once nonetheless no longer imaginable for customers.
The outage went over about as smartly as you’d be expecting.
#RobinHood customers at the moment! #robinhoodoutage pic.twitter.com/i7X7kKh88Y
— Calvin and Snobbes (@SCDisme) March 9, 2020
RobinHood down once more? That's a disgrace….
— JCaz (@JCaz14169042) March 9, 2020
that is going to be the dying of robinhood.
— invoice goldthorpe (@bill_goldthorpe) March 9, 2020
Only a question of the time ahead of the SEC investigates Robinhood.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 9, 2020
Robinhood has been a well-liked device for millennial buyers, because of its commission-free coverage and openness to cryptocurrencies. The corporate has no longer given a reason why for the outage (identical to final week), regardless that one imaginable motive was once a surge in industry quantity as buyers develop extra eager about the coronavirus outbreak.
Robinhood was once down final week throughout the marketplace’s largest one-day positive aspects in its historical past. As it misses one of the vital largest drops, it raises further questions concerning the corporate’s reliability, which might harm its userbase.
