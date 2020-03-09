Rikers Inmates Will Dig Graves if Coronavirus Batters New York

If New York City has a virus 12 months, there’s a plan for its prisoners—now not to give protection to them from an infection of their tight quarters, however to make use of them to bury the useless.

Back in 2008, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner launched its Pandemic Influenza Surge Plan For Managing In- and Out-of-Hospital Deaths, with a worst-case situation for a mass an infection and what would occur if the our bodies began piling up. If the town’s beefed-up cadaver garage and cremation amenities have been crushed, our bodies will probably be ferried over to Hart Island, a desolate spit of land off the coast of the Bronx in Long Island Sound that purposes as the town’s public cemetery. Prisoners from within reach Rikers Island will probably be introduced in to dig graves for the corpses of the bothered.

If the threat of enslaved gravediggers burying coronavirus sufferers on a cursed island appears like Dickensian nightmare gas, that’s as a result of it’s—and but it’s one thing that’s been taking place for centuries. The Department of Correction cheerfully notes that the taxpayer-funded City Cemetery on Hart Island is the town’s legit public cemetery, and that, for over 150 years, the DOC has been charged with “managing” the island’s burials. In simple phrases, incarcerated folks were digging the ones lonely graves since 4 years after the Civil War ended.