Nine Brits are trapped in Vietnam with SEVEN confirmed as having coronavirus

NINE Brits are trapped in Vietnam — seven confirmed as having coronavirus.

They have been all on a Vietnam Airlines flight from London to Hanoi on March 2 with a 26-year-old girl who later examined sure for the illness.

She visited London, and took journeys to Milan and Paris prior to returning to Hanoi.

Her prognosis brought on a seek for the passengers.

The seven Brits who examined sure are elderly 58 to 74.

One — a girl elderly 66 — used to be quarantined in Hue.

Two others, each beneath 30 and now not appearing signs, are looking ahead to take a look at effects.

On the aircraft have been the seven Brits, plus any other 192 passengers, in step with Vietnam Airlines General Director Duong Tri Thanh.

The Foreign Office mentioned final evening it used to be “providing assistance” to these affected.

