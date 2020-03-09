Moment singer falls 10ft off stage and breaks her foot – but carries on singing from the orchestra pit





DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a singer breaks her foot in a 10-foot fall from a stage but carries on singing from the orchestra pit.

Anastasia Vishnevskaya, 30, was appearing at an International Women’s Day concert in the city of Krasnoyarsk in southern Russia on Friday when the incident happened.

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

Dramatic footage shows the moment singer Anastasia Vishnevskaya fell from a stage at a concert in Russia on Friday[/caption]

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

Vishnevskaya was unable to stand back up, but was able to finish the song[/caption]

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

The 30-year-old is now recovering in hospital[/caption]

Vishnevskaya was able to carry on performing for the packed-out audience, but was unable to get back to her feet when she tried halfway through the song, named “100 Hours of Happiness”.

One of the musicians in the orchestra then helped her to a chair, and the pit was raised so the audience could see her while she finished the song.

“I didn’t notice edge of the stage and fell into the orchestra pit on the musicians who were preparing for the next number,” she said.

Vishnevskaya was taken to hospital, where she was found to have suffered a fracture in her foot as well as significant bruising.

‘I WISH THERE WAS LESS HATRED AND ENVY’

The singer is now recovering from surgery, though has had to defend herself from claims the fall proved she had in fact been mouthing to a soundtrack.

“I was lying on my tummy singing the song,” she said.

“Spiteful critics only discuss the fact that I continued to sing despite the trauma – and blame me for not singing live.

“I wish there was less hatred and envy around us.

“On the video I don’t sound as clear as I wish I did.

“But since this was definitely live please enjoy it as it is.”

Concert presenter Roman Bogdanov added: “I am certain that very few artistes in the world would be able to finish singing in such extreme situation after falling into an orchestra pit, breaking a foot and getting bruised.

“Some in the audience (wrongly) believed it was preplanned.”

But social media users reacted to the video with more scepticism.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

VIRUS PANIC

Latest coronavirus updates as UK cases hit 319 TOTAL LOCKDOWN

Whole of Italy under coronavirus lockdown with travel and gatherings banned

LIFE OR DEATH

Virus victims on life support at centre of Italy outbreak as deaths hit 366

HOLLYWOOD LEGEND DEAD

Exorcist & Game of Thrones actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

MY VIRUS HELL

First Brit coronavirus victim reveals how bug left him struggling to breathe

VIRUS CHAOS

Six prisoners killed and 50 on run in Italy as virus riots erupt at 27 prisons





“I’m sure it was playback. All of the singers are doing it,” wrote one.

“It is good marketing: stage, playback, foot. Well done!,” said another.

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

Vishnevskaya was appearing at an International Women’s Day concert[/caption]

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

She says she didn’t see the stage because it was too dark[/caption]

Telegram/Borusio

She had to undergo surgery because of the injuries to her foot[/caption]

Anastasia Vishnevskaya

The singer has denied claims that she had been singing to a backing track[/caption]





Source link