Mike Pence Says He Hasn’t Been Tested for Coronavirus and Doesn’t Know Whether Trump Has Been Tested

Vice President Mike Pence informed journalists as of late that he had no longer but been examined for the unconventional coronavirus and he does not know whether or not President Donald Trump were.

During a coronavirus press convention on the White House on Monday, Trump printed that his management will announce “major” financial reduction insurance policies for operating Americans amid on Tuesday. I’ll “explain what we’re doing from an economic standpoint,” the president stated. “They will be very dramatic.”

Pence clarified that there are “concerns among ‘hourly wage earners feeling like they had to go to work even if they were ill. The president has tasked this economic team, working together already with leaders in Congress, to make sure that anyone that feels they are at risk of losing their job or losing a paycheck because they may contract the coronavirus.”

“We tell people ‘if you’re sick, stay home,'” the vp added. “The president has tasked the team with developing economic policies that will make it very, very clear that we’re going to stand by hard working Americans, stand by those businesses large or small to make it possible for us to put the health of America first.”

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks all the way through a information convention on the James Brady Press Briefing Room on the White House February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty

As Trump exited the degree following this announcement, journalists started asking loudly whether or not he were examined for the virus. The president not noted their questions and walked off the degree.

Reporters then directed the eye to Pence, asking him whether or not he were examined. “I have not been tested for the coronavirus,” the vp stated.

“Has the president been tested?” one reporter requested. “He’s been in close proximity with someone who has the virus,” every other added.

In reaction, Pence admitted he “honestly” did not know whether or not Trump were examined. “Let me be sure to get you an answer on that. I honestly don’t know the answer to the question,” he stated. “But we’ll refer that question and we’ll get you an answer from a White House physician very quickly.”

