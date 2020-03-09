Max von Sydow dead – Game of Thrones and Exorcist actor dies at his home in France aged 90





ACTOR Max von Sydow has died at his home in France aged 90.

The huge Franco-Swedish actor Max von Sydow passed away yesterday, his wife Catherine announced.

Catherine von Sydow said: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain to announce the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020.”

The French documentary filmmaker and producer has been married to Max von Sydow since 1997.

Born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Lund, Sweden, in 1929, Max started out on the stage before becoming one of Ingmar Bergman’s favourite actors.

He is best known in the UK for his roles as the Three Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones and as Father Lankester Merrin, the priest in the Exorcist.

Von Sydow built his career on masterpieces such as “The Seventh Seal”, “The Wild Strawberries”, “The Source”, “The Communicators”.

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.









Source link