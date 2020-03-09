Math Teacher Edward Raff Allegedly Impersonated Kenny Chesney, Hacked Celeb Emails to Steal Nudes

A North Carolina trainer impersonated Kenny Chesney and hacked into the e-mail accounts of celebrities, reporters, executives, and athletes to scouse borrow bare photos from dozens of sufferers, in accordance to a testimony unsealed Monday.

Edward Raff, a 29-year-old fifth grade math trainer in Greenville, North Carolina, allegedly used a paid subscription to an enormous database of leaked non-public knowledge to hack or strive to get admission to the Google and iCloud accounts of between 60 and 80 notable figures and swipe sexual pictures from sufferers, in accordance to a testimony filed in a North Carolina federal courtroom.

That database, discovered at the website online weleakinfo.com, used to be seized by means of the FBI in January 2020. The website online bought subscriptions to leaked and stolen knowledge from over 10,000 knowledge breaches, knowledge the feds described as “amounting to 12 billion indexed records,” in accordance to the hunt warrant.

The 29-year-old compiled the information—electronic mail addresses, usernames, and passwords—in an over 400-page draft electronic mail, then used the guidelines to acquire access to his sufferers’ accounts, the FBI alleged. The file comprises the private knowledge of his unnamed famous person sufferers and on a regular basis other people alike. Google tipped off the Bureau to the alleged assaults, the affidavit reads.

The number one purpose of Raff’s ruses seems to be sexual predation, in accordance to the affidavit. He would use his unlawful account get admission to to scouse borrow sexual selfies from ladies—bare pictures, underwear pictures, pictures of oral intercourse, pictures of masturbation—by means of forwarding the fabric to his personal electronic mail accounts, the affidavit states. At one level, he used stolen credentials and an iPhone hacking instrument to obtain all of the message historical past between two other people, totalling greater than 55,000 messages.

Raff hired a spread of strategies in pursuit of his sufferers. He created faux accounts that mimicked the ones of the folks he preyed on, occasionally the usage of a distinction in a single letter or a commonplace misspelling, to then compromise their exact accounts.

He additionally claimed to be the rustic singer Kenny Chesney to solicit bare pictures from ladies, at one level going by means of “Bobby Crouton,” considered one of Chesney’s former aliases, in a ruse that required no stolen knowledge.

Despite the sweeping nature of the alleged robbery, Raff seems to have had little extra wisdom of hacking than a mean consumer with a bank card and get admission to to search engines like google. He bought a subscription to www.iphonebackupextractor.com to obtain copies of the guidelines on his sufferers’ smartphones however complained to its customer support division that he couldn’t seek the stolen backups.

According to the affidavit, his seek historical past incorporated queries like “how to decipher hash,” “decipher hashed password,” “buy bitcoin with prepaid card,” and “sms verification online.”

Raff didn’t straight away reply to an electronic mail and call calls inquiring for remark.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office within the Eastern District of North Carolina, which filed the hunt warrants, mentioned it can not touch upon an ongoing investigation. The FBI, Raff, and Wahl Coates Elementary the place Raff taught, didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The FBI done no less than 4 seek warrants comparable to the investigation, together with one at Wahl Coates Elementary college. Law enforcement seized 3 computer systems, two iPads, an iPhone, a GoPro, and a faculty onerous pressure utilized by Raff.