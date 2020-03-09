Making Coronavirus Patients Pay for Care Would Be Sick

Call it Coronacare for All, a easy be sure that someone who develops signs of COVID-19 can also be examined and quarantined, if wanted, for free of charge.

The thought is that we’re all on a cruise send known as Earth and our well-being is dependent upon straight away figuring out and keeping apart those that are inflamed.

We are already phase approach there, due to provisions of Obamacare, which Attorney General William Barr and a cartel of Republican governors and lawyers normal are in quest of to scuttle.