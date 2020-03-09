Latest Report on North America Wood Flooring Market Advancement & Future Opportunities Recorded During 2019-2026

North America Wood Flooring market is expected to witness 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Rise in government spending on infrastructure development and growing importance of durable flooring products with innovative designs in non-residential structures is likely to boost the demand for wood flooring in the near future.

Wood flooring includes a variety of hardwood comprising solid and engineered. Solid hardwood is a genuine solid word i.e. technically stapled to the wooden subfloor. While a solid hardwood flooring is nailed to the subfloor, solid flooring can be fastened over hard surfaces and concrete. On the other hand, engineered hardwood is produced by permanently attaching multiple layers of solid wood to the intersecting floors. Engineered hardwood is usually preferred due to its humidity resistance, superior strength and moisture retaining capacity.

Sedentary lifestyle and modernized culture in workspaces and residences and extensive use of reinforced materials is likely to boost the demand for wooden flooring. Increasing urbanization and excellent properties exhibited by use of fiberglass for wooden flooring, also shapes the market growth.

Boom in residential construction industry in the U.S. due to rise in number of lavish apartments such as studio apartments, and single-family houses. Increase in travel and tourism is also expected to help the hospitality industry to offer excellent client service. In addition, the region also witnesses lucrative opportunities such as consumer preferences for decorative floors in commercial residences and business centers.

Segments Covered In This Report For Wood Flooring Market:

The regional market witness certain trends such as development of eco-friendly apartments and sustainable building construction to enable installation of lightweight materials that emits low VoC content and offers comfort to the user. Moreover, increasing importance of good hygiene and standard flooring in clinics and hospitals helps in eliminating microbial contamination.

By Product:

By product, the North America wood flooring market is segmented into solid and engineered. Engineered products are likely to witness significant demand owing to presence of SMEs and subsidized mode of business. The demand for recycled wood is greater as compared to solid wood.

By End-User:

The North America wood flooring market is segmented into residential and commercial. Residential sector accounted for a significant market share owing to booming construction sector in Canada and North America. Rise in number of service providers is more likely to propel the demand in this region. In addition, stringent regulations for increased safety in the industrial sector is more likely to contribute to the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the North America wood flooring market are Armstrong Flooring Inc; Mannington Mills and Shaw Industries.

