Latest Report on Fluoropolymer Films Market Expected To Register an Impressive Growth Forecast Analysis Report to 2019-2026

The fluoropolymer films market is expected to witness 9.0% CAGR over the period of 2019 -2026. Rise in demand for fluoropolymer films from various end-use industries due to their excellent properties is more likely to drive high revenue growth across the globe. In addition, fluoropolymer films are widely used in solar PV modules as a facade sheet.

Fluoropolymers tend to exhibit high superior and physical characteristics and much effective in corrosion protection applications offering exceptional chemical resistance, high durability at extreme temperatures and low absorbency to liquid and gases. Fluoropolymer coatings are used throughout various industries for several years. For instance, PTFE possesses an extremely high molecular weight and viscosity is quite higher when compared to other polymers.

For PV solar modules, fluoropolymer films have a high UV resistance and external durability. ETFE and PVDF films are widely used for this purpose. In architectural and greenhouses, ETFE and ECTFE films have a unique blend of mechanical properties, light transmission, low haze, UV resistance and toughness. The medical/pharmaceutical industry encompass fluoropolymer films for applications such as septa, vial cap liner and stopper. Cast PTFE films using bonding lamination serve this purpose.

The fluoropolymer films market is significantly driven by growing demand for PTFE and ETFE films by electronics industry on a global scale. In addition, rise in production of television, smartphones, wearable device and home appliances are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Contraction of electronic devices followed by technological advances is a major factor responsible for the global market development. Moreover, rise in investment in the commercial and residential construction activities followed by rise in disposable income is more likely to trigger the market growth. Government spending in form of investments in the construction activities is likely to exhibit lucrative opportunities to the market in the near future.

High cost of raw materials, lack of technical competence and awareness is more likely to restrain the market growth. High cost of production technology, spending on raw material and new market entrants find difficult to cope with complex technologies is restraining the market growth.

Healthcare trends observed in the fluoropolymer films market are production of drug containers, drug delivery systems such as cap liners and stoppers. Rise in fluorine based organic polymer film is more likely to have a broader scope in the healthcare domain in the upcoming years.

Segments Covered In This Report:

By Polymer:

The fluoropolymer films can be segmented into PTFE, FEP, and PVDF. PTFE accounted for the largest market share owing to increase in demand. It is widely used as an end-user application which is available at a low price. On the other hand, FEP is anticipated to exhibit a high growth over the forecast horizon attributing to increase in demand as a substitute for front end sheet in PV modules.

By End-User:

By end-user, the market can be segmented into construction, transportation, industrial processing and electrical & electronics. Construction segment accounted for a significant share in the recent years owing to their wider applicability in construction applications. Electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow rapidly owing to rise in use of FEP organic polymer film for electrical insulation, PV modules and cable coatings.

By Geography:

The fluoropolymer films market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Asia Pacific accounted for a higher share as China holds a maximum share owing to vast availability of raw materials. It is also anticipated that the construction market in India is expected to enlarge in the next seven years. In addition, India is also working on creating SMART cities within the country that will have 24*7 electricity which is also expected to drive the demand for fluoropolymer films in the upcoming years.

Competetive Landscape:

The key players in the fluoropolymer films market are DUNMORE Corp., DAIKIN Industries Ltd, Polyfon Technology Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., The 3M Company, SKC Corporation, Asahi Glass Company, and Kureha Corporation. Major vendors in the global market are adopting merger and collaboration strategies in order to expand their business portfolio.

