Latest Report on Antacids Market Overview Revenue & Growth Forecast Analysis Report 2019-2026

The antacids market is set to witness exponential trends during the forecast period, 2019-2026 attributing to factors such as change in diet due to sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, rise in geriatric population propels the market demand for antacids.

Antacids neutralize acids in the stomach, and belong to a class of medicines. It contains ingredients such as calcium, aluminum, and sodium bicarbonate to neutralize stomach acid and enable the pH at a higher neutral level. The major uses of antacids is to relieve the symptoms of Gastro Esophageal Reflux Diseases (GERD), indigestion or heartburn. Apart from medical conditions, antacids can also be used in cases such as aluminum antacids, calcium carbonate antacids and magnesium oxide antacids.

Major differences between antacids is their formulation and contained ingredients. The ingredients may occur with a difference in proportion and medications. Antacids occur as liquids and tablets and may provide relief in people suffering from reflux. Some antacid products may contain simethicone that helps people suffering from bloating.

Antacids Market Trends, Drivers and Opportunites:

Rising incidences of GERD is anticipated to pump the market growth. In addition, growing awareness is also instrumental in shaping the market growth. Rise in geriatric population with heartburn problems and gastrointestinal issues is expected to affect the overall market in the forecast period. In addition, rise in hospital cases for reflux and heartburn cases also contributes to the demand market.

Development of generic antacids is more likely to create a niche market. Consumer demand for fast relief antacids is also responsible for creating lucrative opportunities within the market. In addition, health awareness campaigns for geriatric patients encourages them to consult with physicians to look for effective remedies.

Antacids Market Segment Insights:

By Drug Class:

Antacids market can be classified as antagonist, acid neutralizers, and proton pump inhibitors. By distribution channel, antacids market can be segmented into online pharmacy, retail and hospital. In 2018, retail pharmacy held a largest market share owing to easy availability of antacid and pharmacies. Online pharmacy is expected to be the rapid growing segment attributing to high awareness among patients and consumers.

By Geography:

The antacids market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the leading on account of high presence of geriatric population, availability of effective treatment procedures and consumer awareness regarding medication. North America market is anticipated to be the fastest growing owing to increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders due to sedentary lifestyle.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the antacids market are AstraZeneca, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Procter & Gamble, Dr., Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

