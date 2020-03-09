John Oliver Gleefully Mocks Noted Liar (and MSNBC host) Brian Williams

Last week, John Oliver devoted nearly all of his late-night display to the coronavirus—specifically, Trump’s boneheaded reaction to it (and litany of lies over it), in addition to Fox News’ wildly irresponsible promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding it.

While the Last Week Tonight host persisted to hammer the Trump management over their bungling of the coronavirus’ unfold, together with Trump’s patently false declare that individuals can get examined at will, and Mike Pence’s refusal to respond to whether or not the 30 million uninsured folks in America could have their checking out lined, he started his program with a handy guide a rough recap of the week, “which saw Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg end their presidential campaigns—in Bloomberg’s case, after spending over half a billion dollars.”

He added, “It is hard to overstate just how much money Bloomberg wasted—although, as Brian Williams viewers know, it’s not impossible.”

Yes, the truth-averse Brian Williams, host of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, made himself seem like an fool on-air this previous week whilst discussing the outrageous amount of cash Bloomberg burned on his marketing campaign, and all the ones groan-worthy memes.

Williams, who once more has an excessively tenuous dating with the fact, was once discussing the next tweet through Washington Post contributor Mekita Rivas:

Cue Williams, ace mathematician: “When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear,” mentioned Williams. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. Don’t tell us if you’re ahead of us on the math. He could have given each American $1 million and have lunch money left over. It’s an incredible way of putting it.”

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay agreed with Williams’ review, announcing, “Absolutely. Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he’s spent, he could have given every American a million dollars…It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true. It’s disturbing. It does suggest, you know, what we’re talking about here, which is there is too much money in politics.”

Yeesh. “OK, for the record: it’s not true. $500 million divided by 327 million is not $1 million, it’s around $1.50, which goes to show you can’t believe everything you see on Twitter,” cracked Oliver.

“Twitter is not where you go for facts; it’s where you go to see the official account of New Jersey tweet ‘gabagool,’ or Post Malone tweet ‘is meatball an fruit,’ or see Henry Winkler posting photos of him holding fish,” the comic persisted.

At least Oliver didn’t droop to protecting Williams’ former MSNBC colleague Chris Matthews over allegations of sexual harassment like his network-mate Bill Maher. Now that was once a in reality nauseating efficiency.