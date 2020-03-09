World 

Italy coronavirus lockdown sees six prisoners killed and 50 inmates on the run after riots at TWENTY-SEVEN prisons

Georgia Clark 0 Comments
SIX inmates were killed in a prison riots across Italy with guards taken hostage and prisoners escaping as unrest spread in prisons across the country over measures to contain the coronavirus, including restrictions on visits.

Italy’s government has imposed a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy northern regions at the epicentre of the contagion, in an effort to contain a virus which as of Sunday had killed 366 people.

Prisoners stage a protest against new rules to cope with coronavirus emergency, atop the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan
AP:Associated Press

In a TV interview the head of Italy’s prison administration Francesco Basentini said three inmates had died inside a jail in the northern town of Modena, and three others had died after being transferred away from the prison.

“There have been a series of rebellions across the country,” Basentini said. Video shown on Italian television showed police and fire trucks outside the prison as black smoke swirled into the sky.

The justice ministry said fires had been set at a number of prisons causing severe damage.

Prison guards union Sappe said two guards had been taken hostage in the northern city of Pavia and were released after a police raid.

In an emergency decree on Sunday, the government imposed limits on direct contact between inmates and their families. Prisoners will be allowed to contact visitors by phone or other remote methods under the measures, in place until March 22.

More to follow…



