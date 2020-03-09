Global 3D Display Market Revenue & Growth Analysis Report 2019-2026

The 3D display market is set to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2026 owing to rise in demand for 3D visuals, and modernization of light technology in healthcare domain. Moreover, it is widely adopted and increasingly used for gaming application, video content and photography.

3D display techniques offers a broad spectrum of diverse functions and can be implemented in various ways. In addition, 3D systems invariably benefits from stereopsis. The basic idea behind a 3D display is to depict images and spatial content in visual ways that tend to flow smoothly with the natural perception in humans. The domain witnesses a paradigm shift as there is a constant influx of technological upgrade that offers brilliant set of alternatives to the consumers.

3D Display Market Trends, Drivers and Opportunities:

Advances in display technologies, increasing adoption of 3D display devices in consumer electronic industry and widening demands of 3D visualization in gaming and entertainment industry boosts the market growth. Influence of 3D displays can be highly seen in the healthcare industry. For instance, use of plasma screens for better visuals is likely to enhance its functionality. Hence, the potential of 3D display devices can be widely witnessed throughout the forecast period.

The 3D display market exhibits lucrative opportunities such as streaming of quality content for target audience. Increasing popularity and constant upgrades to the display technology creates a niche market. Overall, the industry will witness constant improvisation in the after service sales market. However, inflated costs and irregularity in producing 3D content is more likely to hinder the market growth. In addition, lack of interoperability among key players also confines the market growth during the forecast period.

3D Display Market Segment Insights:

By type, the 3D display market can be segmented into access methods, plasma display panels, organic LEDs, digital light processing and LED. Organic LEDs have a strong market position attributing to rising popularity, use of latest display light technology and energy saving initiatives. For instance, organic LEDs are known for reducing household energy costs upto 30%.

By Application:

The market can be segmented into movie projectors, monitor, mobile computing devices, smartphones and TV. Smartphones accounted for a major revenue share and maintained a dominant position throughout 2018.

By Geography:

The 3D display market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific maintained a dominant position in 2018 accounting for a major revenue share. Presence of key players, increase in use of display technology for smartphones, laptops, computers and SMART TVs.

North America is expected to grow rapidly owing to rise in use of semiconductor and chip technology for various communication devices. In addition, presence of a huge market is likely to inflate the revenue share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in 3D display market are Panasonic Corp., Samsung Inc., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., 3D Fusion, 3DIcon and Sony Corp. The key vendors have adopted mergers & acquisition, strategic partnership, R&D to expand their business portfolio and global business.

