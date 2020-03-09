Fox Business Hosts Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo Look to Joe Biden to Calm the Stock Market

With the inventory marketplace experiencing record-setting drops on Monday morning that brought on buying and selling to in brief halt, pro-Trump Fox Business Network hosts Stuart Varney and Maria Bartiromo grew to become their eyes to… uh… Joe Biden to spice up the shares.

During Monday morning’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co., the eponymous host questioned aloud whether or not the markets—plunging due to worry and uncertainty surrounding a coronavirus outbreak—may just “see a bounce” in the subsequent couple of days due to a most probably Biden victory this week.

“I mean, Michigan primary, maybe I’m grasping at straws here,” the Fox host added.

Bartiromo, in the meantime, stated she agreed along with her colleague sooner than discovering a silver lining in the marketplace volatility, noting that the traditionally low 10-year Treasury yield intended it was once “time to take out a mortgage” and plummeting inventory costs represented an “enormous buying opportunity.” (Trump took to Twitter on Monday to boast that gasoline costs plummeting have been “good for the consumer.”)

Varney, for his section, sought after to pivot the dialogue again to politics and how the markets will react to democratic-socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) most likely shedding handily in Tuesday’s primaries to the former vice chairman.

“I think Bernie’s gonna lose,” Varney asserted. “I think Joe Biden, he’s got the momentum and I think the market will like that. The very hint, if Bernie does well, I think the market has another problem on its hands.”

“Absolutely,” Bartiromo answered. “You wanna see this market taken out even more than today, have a victory for Bernie Sanders. That will really kill any expectation of a comeback here.”

As the markets have reacted negatively over the previous couple of weeks to the affect a most probably coronavirus pandemic can have on the world economic system, various Fox hosts have insisted that the risk of Sanders turning into the Democratic presidential nominee has additionally spooked buyers.

Last month, when the marketplace started its large sell-off, Fox Business host Charles Payne blamed a lot of the losses on “the Bernie factor,” claiming there was once “absolutely no doubt” that Wall Street had taken Sanders’ then-rise in the race “very seriously.”

Varney himself has not too long ago stated {that a} Sanders win would lead to each the inventory marketplace and economic system crashing. “I think I’m totally right,” he informed Fox & Friends previous this month, including that his prediction was once “guaranteed.”