Donald Trump Jr. Defends ‘Hyperbole’ About Democrats and Coronavirus

Just over per week in the past, because the severity of the global coronavirus outbreak used to be simply beginning to change into obvious, Donald Trump Jr. went on Fox & Friends and mentioned this about Democrats: “Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will… But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

In a brand new clip from Sunday night time’s episode of Axios on HBO, the primary son is requested by means of co-host Jim VandeHei if he has any “regrets” about the ones remarks.

“Not at all, not at all,” Trump Jr. mentioned, having a look down. He stammered just a little as he added, “I think I can talk about it in hyperbole. You know, I don’t know that they want ‘millions’ of people—but you could see them, there was nothing that Trump could do that could turn his response to coronavirus into, ‘Hey, he did a good job.’”

After seeking to shift blame to The New York Times for an op-ed column headlined, “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus,” Trump Jr. repeated, “I’m entitled to speak with hyperbole and I think that drives home the point of what I’m saying.”

And but whilst he used to be protecting his “right” to accuse Democrats of wishing for mass demise, Trump Jr. did in spite of everything recognize that it used to be fascinated by political recreation. “I don’t actually think that,” he mentioned.