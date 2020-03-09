Disgusting moment woman, 21, wees on a train and wipes her soaking hand on the seats after night out in Sydney
THIS is the disgusting moment a woman wees on the floor and wipes her hand on the seats of a Sydney train.
The woman, 21, was filmed squatting between seats and laughing and has since gone viral after it was shared in a Facebook group.
It shows her put her hands between her legs as a pool of liquid accumulated on the floor beneath her.
She then appears to wipe both side of her left hand on the seat as music can be heard playing in the background.
One person called the video “feral” and added: “Says a lot about what kind of person she is.”
Another person said: “Her parents will be proud… embarrassing.”
A Snapchat account called Auburn 2144 claimed the woman not only urinated on the floor but also wiped “her urine drenched hands on the train seat”.
The video got more than 700 comments and many called the act “vulgar”, “sickening” and “putrid”, and said it made them never want to sit down on a train again.
The woman in the video has since deleted all of her social media accounts following the storm of comments.
The disturbing video sparked a NSW Police investigation on Monday.
However, a spokeswoman for the force there would not be any further action.
They told Daily Mail Australia: “The investigation has concluded as no criminal offence is believed to have occurred. No further police action is expected.”