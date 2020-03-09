Dad finds bodies of wife, 32, and son, 3, after ‘she hanged tot then took her own life’





COPS are investigating after a mum allegedly hanged her three-year-old son before taking her own life.

Irina Golubeva, 32, was found hanging dead in her flat next to her toddler son in the south-central Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Police were made aware of the shocking incident after the dad of the toddler, who lives apart from the mum, believed something was wrong when he could not get in touch with Irina.

He decided to visit his son and Irina but the door to their flat was locked and nobody answered when he rang the bell.

The emergency services were called and the door was forced open to reveal the dead bodies of mother and son.

The 32-year-old mum reportedly hanged her son before taking her own life.

A police investigation has been launched and as of yet no motive has been provided for the alleged suicides.

Irina’s neighbours told reporters she was a loving mother.

A worker from a local shop said: “She used to buy him anything he wanted – any toys or sweets.

“It was a very good family. I don’t know why they separated with the boy’s father but they kept sweet and calm relations.”

Russia has the highest murder rate in Europe, according to international figures.

Statistics for 2017 show 13,293 victims, equivalent to 9.2 homicides per 100,000 people.

By comparison the rate in England and Wales is 1.2 and in Scotland it is 1.1.

