Coronavirus UK LIVE: Chief medic warns Brits with only minor symptoms will soon have to self isolate after fifth death
THE government have warned Brits that even those displaying minor symptoms will now have to self-isolate for two weeks.
It comes as the fifth person to die from coronavirus on UK soil was confirmed.
Cases soared to 319 today as a tube worker tested positive.
Follow our coronavirus live blog below for all the latest news and updates