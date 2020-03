Coronavirus – Seven Brits test positive in Vietnam after flight with ‘super spreader’ who attended luxury fashion shows

SEVEN Brits have tested positive for the coronavirus in Vietnam after a flight with a potential ‘super spreader’ who attended luxury fashion shows in Europe.

They were all on a Vietnam Airlines flight from London to Hanoi on March 2 with the 26-year-old woman carrying the virus.

There are now nine foreigners, including the seven Brits, to test positive following the flight.

The 26-year-old Vietnamese woman, now named as Nguyen Hong Nhung, had taken trips to Milan and Paris before returning to Hanoi.

She was travelling with her sister Nga Nguyen, 27, who is a well-known socialite.

They attended fashion shows by Saint Laurent in Paris on Feb 25 and Gucci in Milan on Feb 19, and the woman is alleged to have contracted the virus in Europe.

Since, her sister and her driver have also tested positive for the virus.

All of those on the flight with her have since been quarantined as well as a further 127 contacts.

Alongside the seven Brits, a Mexican and Irish citizen also tested positive following the flight.

Meanwhile, two other British holidaymakers are being held in a “prison-like” hospital in Vietnam while being tested for the virus.

Sam Carroll and Ciara Driver were on holiday in the country and were followed by authorities after their flight to their resort in Ha Long Bay.

52 other passengers on the flight also visited Ha Long, with 300,000 residents told to undergo a health check.

So far there are 30 cases in Vietnam, one of which is Hanoian man, aged 61, who was also on the same flight.

‘PRISON-LIKE’

Mr Carroll, from London, told The Telegraph that the “prison-like” experience trapped in a Vietnamese hospital has ruined his holiday.

He said: “We are in quarantine and have just been told that even if we don’t have it we might have to stay here for two weeks.”

Mr Carroll added: “This place is honestly like a prison. Everything is dirty, the bathrooms and food are awful.

“So far we have only spoken to one nurse who can speak only a little English so we don’t know what’s going on, and it’s hard to ask for things like a bottle of water.

“We are showing no symptoms of the virus and don’t feel ill in the slightest.”

Her diagnosis prompted a search for the passengers.

The seven Brits who tested positive are aged 58 to 74.

One — a woman aged 66 — was quarantined in Hue.

Two others, both under 30 and not showing symptoms, are waiting for test results.

On the plane were the seven Brits, plus another 192 passengers, according to Vietnam Airlines General Director Duong Tri Thanh.

The Foreign Office said last night it was “providing assistance” to those affected.

