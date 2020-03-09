World 

Coronavirus row erupts as woman deliberately COUGHS at man who brands her ‘disgusting’ on train

Georgia Clark
A OUTRAGED commuter was videoed calling out a woman for deliberately coughing in his direction during a heated row about spreading of coronavirus.

The spat unfolded on a train in Sydney, Australia, Sydney, after a woman apparently let out a cough without properly covering her face.

Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

The woman appears to cough at the man without placing her hands over her mouth
The woman appears to cough at the man without placing her hands over her mouth
The woman appears to cough at the man without placing her hands over her mouth
An argument then breaks out, but who is in the right?
An argument then breaks out, but who is in the right?
The passengers who were sitting opposite one another on a Sydney train were filmed as their bitter dispute over the cough unfolded.

The man slammed the woman as “disgusting”.

He could be seen taking off his sunglasses, asking: “Can you cover our mouth when you cough please?”

But the woman replied:  “I did not open my mouth when I coughed. I coughed inside my mouth.”

But the main said that it was “disgusting”, to which she replied: “Yeah, well you’re disgusting too.

She then leans towards him and appears to fire off a mock cough in his direction.

Furious, he says: “Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?”

But she said she “did not have a pandemic” before calling the man a “bully”.

The pair then began bickering over whether or not the woman sufficiently covered her mouth, as she continued insisted she coughed “inside her mouth”, prompting the man to inquire if she was “a doctor”.

Australia has been gripped by fear over the spread of the virus which has affected 75 Aussies.

The news comes after a brawl broke out in an Australian supermarket aisleafter a pair of panicking shoppers cleared the shelves of loo roll.

Three women were filmed slugging it out inside a Woolworths store in Chullora near Sydney as the coronavirus meltdown takes grip in the country.

It’s reported the fight was sparked when a mother and daughter were spotted grabbing the last rolls in stock.The shocking clip shows one woman pulling the hair of another during the heated bust up.

One yells: “I just want one packet.”

The brawl broke out in a Woolworths supermarket in Chullora near Sydney
The brawl broke out in a Woolworths supermarket in Chullora near Sydney

Woolworths became the first store in Australia to ration toilet paper thanks to the ongoing crisis
Woolworths became the first store in Australia to ration toilet paper



