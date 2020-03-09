Coronavirus ‘kills 180 North Korean soldiers’ as fears grow of ‘catastrophic’ death toll in Kim Jong-un’s hermit state





NORTH Korea has allegedly lost 180 soldiers to coronavirus, with thousands in quarantine.

North Korea’s military reported on March 6 that the military’s medical corps had sent a report detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s soldiers to military leaders according to a Daily NK insider.

The shocking report said that 180 soldiers had died in January and February and that approximately 3,700 soldiers are currently under quarantine.

The soldiers who had died were stationed on or around the country’s border with China in North Pyongan, Chagang, Ryanggang, and North Hamgyong provinces.

The military’s leadership had ordered military hospitals to collect data on the number of soldiers who had died after suffering from high fevers stemming from pneumonia, tuberculosis, asthma or colds and how many are in quarantine.

North Korea faces a fight for their national existence if coronavirus is not contained in the country, but Kim still sent South Korea a letter of condolence for their crisis last week.

An official who was not showing any symptoms was quarantined after returning from China in February, but was brutally executed for going to a public bath instead.

The newly reported numbers showing the shocking truth about the situation have caused uproar and panic throughout North Korea’s military.

Leaders are now taking several measures to prevent the spread of what appears to be COVID-19 infections.

Corpses are now to be “thoroughly disinfected”, which goes against the North Korean government’s order that all hospitals cremate all corpses.

Daily NK’s military source explained: “There’s just too many bodies [to be cremated in the military] and they didn’t want news [of the cremations] to leak outside the military.

“I haven’t heard of corpses being cremated in military hospitals.

“The military leadership likely believes that suddenly asking the hospitals to cremate all the bodies would create a big headache for medical staff.”

The authorities have also ordered the military hospitals to disinfect the quarantined areas with methanol, where sick soldiers are being hospitalized on a daily basis.

Military leaders have also ordered that soldiers with weak immune systems or who suffered from health issues in the past be “observed closely”.

Military authorities have also threatened to punish the leaders of military units who fail to follow proper disease control procedures aimed at preventing COVID-19 outbreaks.

The source continued: “Future evaluations on battle readiness will include a review of how many soldiers have died”, paraphrasing the orders handed down by the military leadership.

Officers will also “be held responsible for the deaths that have occurred in their units,” he added.

Military leaders have also moved to improve the military’s logistical operations, including the supply of food to military units.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring soldiers are getting enough to eat so they can better fight off disease.

The source said: “Officials in charge of the military’s logistics operations are stressing that soldiers are supplied at least 800 grams worth of food per day.

“They also are emphasizing that soldiers eat three meals of pureed soybean soup per day, instead of the usual one per day.”

North Korea’s military has a history of malnutrition in the generally starving population. Efforts by military bases to increase food production include using soldiers to farm their own fields.

