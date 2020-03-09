Chinese Company Donates Tens of Thousands of Masks to Coronavirus-Striken Italy, Says ‘We Are Waves of The Same Sea’

The Chinese client electronics corporate Xiaomi donated tens of hundreds of FFP3 face mask to Italy’s govt to lend a hand prevent the unfold of the coronavirus and to curb a scarcity within the nation’s well being fabrics.

The respectable Xiaomi Italia Facebook web page introduced Thursday it used to be sending the primary of a couple of shipments of anti-coronavirus face mask to Italy’s Civil Protection Department this week. The Beijing-based corporate produces the whole thing from smartphones to laptops and earphones, and introduced the FFFP3 mask as a token of gratitude for letting the electronics corporate settle in and really feel “deeply integrated” after arriving within the European nation two years sooner than. Pictures of Xiaomi’s face masks crate shipments featured a quote from the traditional Roman thinker Seneca.

“We are waves of the same sea, leaves of the same tree, flowers of the same garden,” Xiaomi wrote on crates containing the Italian-bound face mask.

Italy’s dying toll rose to 366 other folks Sunday amid greater than 7,300 showed instances of the COVID-19 sickness. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree remaining week for a quarantine affecting 15 provinces and greater than one-quarter of the rustic’s 60 million other folks.

“The continuous growth and rapid expansion of Xiaomi in Italy are closely linked to our users, fans and the general public; this gesture therefore does not represent only a way to thank and to give our support, but it is the tangible demonstration that we feel an integral part of this country. And it is precisely this sense of belonging, combined with deep solidarity, that imposes a high sense of responsibility on all citizens as a global company,” mentioned Chew Shou Zi, CFO and President of International Xiaomi Corporation, in a remark equipped to Mashable Italia over the weekend.

“We were immediately welcomed with great enthusiasm and it is a source of great pride to be able to offer our contribution today in favor of the Department of Civil Protection which is carrying out, with commitment and determination, an excellent job for the benefit of the whole community,” the Xiaomi leader monetary officer added to the Italian tech newsletter.

Italy has been the toughest nation hit by means of the coronavirus unfold outdoor of Asia, with the COVID-19 sickness having first come underneath world scrutiny in Wuhan, China. As Mashable Italia notes, Xiaomi’s transfer isn’t the primary token of unity between the 2 international locations. Foreign-born citizens of Wenzhou City and the neighborhood of Prato have arrange fundraising campaigns for the ones doubtlessly inflicted with the coronavirus.

