Brit businessman left with horrific bottom injury after car bomb refuses to talk to cops





A BRITISH businessman blown up by a car bomb has fled South Africa after refusing to talk to police hunting the hitmen.

Multi-millionaire John Burns, 49, had his bottom mutilated by a device hidden in his £100,000 bullet-proof Range Rover in Cape Town last July.

But the married dad of two, from Liverpool, refused to speak to officers as he endured four months of surgery.

They have closed the case — with sources linking the attempted hit to a Serbian drugs cartel’s £76million cocaine deal.

Medics say it is a miracle Burns, thought to be in Dubai, survived and can now walk, though he has a colostomy bag.

A source said: “He didn’t flee to escape prosecution but for safety reasons.

“He is a person of interest in police inquiries in South Africa, the UK and Australia and Interpol after the attempt on his life.

“But he has never been charged or prosecuted in South Africa or anywhere else in the world to our knowledge.”

Police said they were astonished that Burns survived the attack.

A security source added: “The blast was small but powerful and in 99 per cent of cases it would have been fatal.

“He lost a lot of blood and must have endured enormous pain but pulled through thanks to the skill of the surgeons.

“But he has chosen not to cooperate with police trying to find those responsible – perhaps because he fears they will try again.”





