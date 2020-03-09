As people eat out much less, food delivery startups surge





On this bleak morning for the marketplace and the arena because of the coronavirus, I’m opting for to intensify the sure:

The CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, closing week urged {that a} downturn within the corporate’s rides industry because of coronavirus-caused macroeconomic headwinds may well be partially balanced by means of higher orders for its surging food-delivery unit, Uber Eats. He additionally trumpeted Uber’s acquisition of Cornershop, a grocery delivery corporate in numerous Latin American markets and Canada.

Uber isn’t the one industry to assume delivery will thrive when people are confined to their properties. Shares of Meituan in China have surged as the corporate has replied to call for there. Publicly traded Grubhub within the U.S., which has confronted a withering attack from funny-money-funded competition, additionally has revived. (Quartz had a excellent review of this.) The level right here isn’t such a lot to have fun profiteering all over a tragedy as to spotlight examples of a dynamic marketplace that responds to unanticipated wishes.

Similarwise, a lot has already been made from the newfound approval for Zoom Video Communications in a time when shuttle has been seriously limited. As it occurs, the CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan, will talk day after today night time at a Fortune Brainstorm Tech dinner in San Francisco. (Hugs and hand shaking are off limits.) We invited Yuan to talk simply prior to the disaster hit U.S shores and most effective for the reason that corporate has been probably the most few a hit contemporary tech IPOs. We’ll permit you to know what he says.

In China, a product referred to as DingTalk has additionally exploded in use because of the confinement of such a lot of employees. This overview is not up to flattering about DingTalk however fascinating the entire identical. DingTalk, by means of the best way, is owned by means of Alibaba and started as a reaction to the luck of WeChat, owned by means of Tencent. I visited the DingTalk construction staff in Hangzhou in 2018, which turns out like a life-time in the past.

I were questioning if progressed hygiene would lead no longer most effective to slowed transmission of the unconventional coronavirus but additionally a lower in not unusual flu circumstances. It turns out that public well being officers in Japan assume that’s precisely what is occurring. A lower in influenza, which Donald Trump lately discovered is a constant killer, could be a silver lining on this world tragedy.

Adam Lashinsky

@adamlashinsky

adam.lashinsky@fortune.com

