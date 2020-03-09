Actor Max Von Sydow Dies Aged 90

Max von Sydow has died elderly 90, as showed by means of his spouse, filmmaker Catherine Von Sydow.

The actor was once recognized for starring in The Seventh Seal, The Exorcist, Flash Gordon, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and gave the impression in additional than 100 motion pictures and TV Shows.

Born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Sweden in 1929, Von Sydow died on Sunday, March 8.

More to come back…

Max von Sydow attends the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty