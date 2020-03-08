Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated Donald Trump’s presidency is “actually worse” than she’d concept it might get in 2016, accusing the president of simplest in search of to complement himself fairly than invest within the nation’s long run.

Clinton spoke at period Sunday with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in regards to the Trump presidency and the “right-wing echo chamber” she says helps his vindictive political narratives and re-election marketing campaign. The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate expressed dire worry about Trump’s coronavirus “hoax” claims, which she stated retailers equivalent to Fox News and Breitbart are selling as a result of they, and Trump, simplest care about getting him re-elected. Clinton ridiculed Trump’s dealing with of the rising economic system he inherited from President Barack Obama, and cited the present president’s failure to make “any investments in the future” in choose of payouts for his Republican cronies.

Clinton stated the Trump management’s makes an attempt to include the coronavirus are exposing his loss of funding in infrastructure.

“The economy he inherited was on the right track and it was important that it remain on the right track,” Clinton stated within the CNN interview. “I’m nervous that we have noticed some unlucky detours, for instance, with the business embargoes and the business wars he is engaged in. And the failure to make any investments for the longer term. The giant tax cuts have no longer produced the type of giant investments which are going to make us richer and more secure and more potent.

“We were talking about the virus, there’s a lot we could be doing to invest in infrastructure here and around the world to protect us against the spread of disease, with climate change, a lot of disease is going to to spread further and further north out of tropical climes and are going to be posing threats to us,” Clinton persisted.

“We’re not thinking about the future, it’s all transactional and what’s in it for the president and his allies, his cronies and his re-election.”

The wide-ranging interview went on to incorporate Clinton’s trust that Democrats aren’t in a position to release nasty non-public assaults in the similar method as Trump, noting the president has “perfected the art of the smear.” She stated Republicans reverting to shallow non-public assaults is “just part of the landscape” amongst participants of that birthday celebration.

Clinton stated Facebook has “aided and abetted” right-wing information retailers to paintings in tandem with the Trump management and the social media platform’s tough algorithms. She stated Fox News and Breitbart are “feeding” coronavirus incorrect information and Trump’s assaults towards his critics immediately to his base citizens. She described it as “very diabolical and very destructive” to democracy.

“I’ll tell you what I make of it, is that Fox and the sort of right-wing echo chamber has mastered Facebook, added and abetted, I might say by Facebook,” Clinton stated Sunday. “The coronavirus is spreading, we now have more and more reports from different places in the country, but led by Fox News and Breitbart and others, it’s going to be about my e-mails … they know how to deliver those stories through the algorithms into the feeds of millions and millions of people.”

Clinton joked she lives “rent free” within the heads of Trump’s surrogates.

She persisted, “So I begrudgingly give them a lot of credit because they are shaping a narrative that is part of the messaging around Trump’s re-election, around people who challenge Trump, changing the subject all of the time…they’re not interested or even worried about Trump saying the coronavirus is a hoax.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House Sunday for remark.

