The Best Cutting Board Is One that Combines the Best Features of Wood and Plastic Cutting Boards

With limitless cupboard space and no price range you must unquestionably purchase a chopping board for each and every instance. Heavy wooden chopping forums are nice for carving meat and assembling cheese forums. Plastic is simple to wash and is available in each and every colour at each and every worth level. If presentation issues you’ll be able to make a choice from marble slabs or slate. But what if you happen to best need one? Epicurean chopping forums mix the very best options of wooden and plastic, and glance nice on the counter or tabletop.

They are lower from sheets of Richlite, a composite subject matter made by way of urgent layers of paper and food-safe resin in combination beneath prime warmth. It’s extraordinarily sturdy and ceaselessly utilized in building. In reality, sooner than Epicurean used it to make chopping forums, they used Richlite to construct skate parks. They repurposed the scraps from building into presents for buddies, and a industry was once born.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO

Richlite has inherent homes that make it suited to kitchen use. Most importantly the floor is non-porous so it doesn’t grasp directly to harsh smells (like garlic or anchovies) and it’s stain resistant (regardless that, beets and acids will stain if left too lengthy). It’s dishwasher secure and can face up to temperatures as much as 350 level. Epicurean has taken this commercial product to any other degree by way of including useful options, comparable to non-slip ft, as a result of there’s not anything worse than a wobbly chopping floor whilst wielding a knife.

I purchased the swish all black model and now I’m in a position to knead bread dough and lower up watermelon with out the whole lot slipping round and making an enormous mess. The ft additionally stay the underside of the chopping floor rather increased off the counter. With just one chopping board, that is in reality a time saver as a result of as an alternative of having to clean it mid-prep I simply flip it over to the blank facet and proceed cutting.

WHY IT’S WORTH TAKING CARE OF IT

Although this chopping board calls for some distance much less repairs than a wooden butcher block, I spotted some scratches after a few yr of use, and one specifically tough incident with a serrated knife, and sought after to peer if it might be mounted. Although some mild scratches are anticipated (cushy surfaces are gentler on knives) those abrasions had been jagged, unpleasant, and unsanitary.

Because the chopping board does not have a sealant or external varnish it may be sanded. I used a 200 grit sanding block and scoured the most sensible as softly as I may. The scratches just about disappeared and after a gentle coating of food-safe mineral oil I could not see them in any respect. From revel in I’ve additionally realized to dry the chopping board leaning on it’s edge, relatively than flat, differently it will warp and you must spend the following couple of wash/dry cycles knocking down it with heavy cans. But it received’t crack or rot like a wooden chopping board, and it would possibly not breakdown time beyond regulation like plastic. With a little bit care this chopping board will closing an entire life and as a result of Epicurean producers the forums in the USA, with fabrics from FSC forests it’s a purchase order you’ll be able to be ok with.

Epicurean Non-Slip Series Cutting Board

