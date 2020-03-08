SNL Roasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘We’re All Gonna Die’

“Well, last week we had six democratic candidates,” Colin Jost mentioned on the best of this week’s “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live. “And this week it’s become like my dad’s favorite radio station: just the oldies.” He then added, “I’ve got to say, honestly, I cannot be more excited for Biden-Trump debates. They’re going to be the first debates that have to be moderated by a Jamaican nurse.”

“At this point, between Bernie, Biden and Trump, I think the next debate should be on that cruise ship and whoever can beat coronavirus should become our next president,” Jost joked.

Michael Che, in the meantime, mentioned he reveals it “hilarious” looking at white other people battle over Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. “I don’t even care who wins, just as long as they beat Trump,” he mentioned. “I’m not even really a Democrat, I just vote not Republican. Democrats are like condoms to me. I’ll use them because it’s safer, I guess, but it doesn’t feel good.”

From there, Jost moved directly to mock Trump fresh discuss with to the CDC, throughout which he advised he has a “natural ability” for fighting pandemics like coronavirus.

“Oh my god, we’re all gonna die,” Jost mentioned in reaction. “What does that mean he has a ‘natural ability’ for coronavirus? I don’t know, guys, maybe Trump’s born with it? Or… maybe it’s brain disease.”

Che went directly to record that the percentages of he and Jost catching the illness have been about the similar as them touchdown on SNL. “And here we are, Colin, so we’re both gonna catch it,” he mentioned. “Yeah, we had a good run, we accomplished a lot. Can you believe we both almost got to marry Scarlett Johansson?”

Finally, Jost shared the breaking information that an attendee of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference the place each Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke ultimate week, has examined sure for coronavirus.

“Worse, it was the guy in charge of handling Trump’s flag,” he mentioned, appearing the picture of Trump making out with the celebs and stripes.

For extra, pay attention and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.