Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Others Mark International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day in London on March 8, 2020

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Hillary Clinton have been amongst one of the notable figures who stated International Women’s Day on social media.

International Women’s Day is well known every yr on March 8, a practice that is going again over 100 years. The date has transform an instance to honor the achievements of girls around the globe whilst additionally pushing ahead to struggle towards inequality and deficient illustration.

On Sunday, celebrities international took to social media to talk on International Women’s Day. Some elected to talk at the problems of their respective industries, whilst others celebrated the ladies that encourage them.

One response comes from singer Shakira, who complimented Michelle Obama and activist Malala Yousafzai, two girls who turned into examples for women around the globe. Shakira stressed out the significance of preventing towards kid marriage and training for girls international.

Two girls I love are @MichelleObama and @Malala, thanks for status up and surroundings examples for girls around the globe. Girls, all over, are combatting kid marriage, stereotypes, training inequality, and violence – and they wonât forestall. (third) #InternationalWomensDay

— Shakira (@shakira) March 8, 2020

In her tweet, former first woman Obama wrote: This #InternationalWomensDay, let’s paintings in combination to empower the following era of girls.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared a Twitter put up celebrating a couple of girls who got here on as a visitor on her TV communicate display. Greta Thunberg, Elizabeth Warren, Margot Robbie, Demi Lovato, and Charlize Theron all joined DeGeneres’ program, showcasing her paintings in giving girls a platform to talk on higher problems.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton commented on International Women’s Day with a decision for the development in girls’s rights. She emphasised that no political birthday party or management can exchange that “women’s rights are human rights.”

California Senator Kamala Harris recalled what her mom used to mention: “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last.” Harris additional commented at the sacrifices girls made all over historical past who fought for the rights of girls to have “equality and representation.”

As my mom all the time used to mention, âyou’ll be the primary to do many stuff, however be sure you aren’t the remaining.â

On #InternationalWomensDay, letâs acknowledge the sacrifices of all of the ordinary girls who got here ahead of us and proceed their struggle for equality and illustration.

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Lady Gaga celebrated girls in tune on International Women’s Day. The singer-songwriter shared a playlist of songs from feminine artists from around the globe. The playlist, full of 31 other tracks, is to be had on Apple Music to concentrate.

Actresses Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, stars of the following Marvel Studios film Black Widow, filmed a brief video for International Women’s Day. The pair spoke on all of the feminine heroines Marvel Studios placed on display over the past 10 years. Black Widow is about to be the second one female-led superhero movie for the studio after 2019’s Captain Marvel.