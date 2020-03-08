Kamala Harris Previously Confronted Biden Over Segregation Record and Co-Sponsored Medicare for All With Bernie Sanders

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris counseled and praised former Vice President Joe Biden for their birthday party’s presidential nomination on Sunday, after up to now criticizing the candidate’s file on segregation and being a co-sponsor of his rival Senator Bernie Sanders’ signature legislative proposal, Medicare for All.

Harris, who represents California, posted a video endorsement of Biden on Twitter on Sunday morning. “We need a leader who really does care about the people and can therefore unify the people,” the senator stated within the clip. “And I believe Joe can do that,” she added, changing into the 5th former Democratic presidential contender to again Biden’s marketing campaign over that of Sanders.

The senator’s endorsement got here in spite of Sanders successful the Super Tuesday number one within the state she represents, which may be probably the most populous within the country. Biden got here in 2d, about 7 % in the back of the senator from Vermont.

But Harris had up to now been one of the vocal critics of Biden’s file on opposing busing to combine faculties. She’d additionally strongly criticized the previous vp for talking definitely about segregationist senators, whom he proudly famous he’d labored with on regulation all through his time in Congress many years in the past.

“You also worked … to oppose busing,” Harris, who’s black, stated in remarks directed at Biden all through a June debate in Miami. “And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

During the similar debate, Harris took goal at Biden for remarks he had made about operating along segregationist lawmakers all through his tenure within the Senate from 1974 to 2009.

“It’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” she stated.

In remarks at a fundraiser in a while ahead of the controversy, Biden had spoken favorably about operating with the segregationist lawmakers many years ahead of as a tender senator.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son,'” Biden stated. “Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished.”

Harris famous on the time that she didn’t imagine Biden used to be racist, however discovered his feedback hurtful. Biden argued the senator used to be mischaracterizing his phrases and earlier coverage positions. “I do not praise racists. That is not true,” he stated.

The senator from California used to be additionally a co-sponsor of Sanders unsuccessful Medicare for All Act of 2019. “Health care should be a right for everyone in this country, not a privilege for the few,” she stated in a press liberate final April, saying her backing of the regulation. “Medicare is the most popular health plan in the country because it works. Medicare for All finally makes sure every American has affordable, comprehensive health care,” she famous.

While Sanders, who’s these days a detailed 2d for the Democratic nomination, has endured to push for common well being care, as he has for many years, Biden does no longer toughen the coverage. Instead, Biden has proposed increasing the Affordable Care Act, identified repeatedly as Obamacare, and making a buy-in possibility so extra Americans can get admission to Medicare.

Representatives for Harris didn’t in an instant reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.