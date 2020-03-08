‘I’m helping Indian women take financial control at house’

Women personal between 20% and 30% of family wealth in India, in comparison to a world moderate of 40%, consistent with a document via Credit Suisse.

Priyanka Bhatia is making an attempt to combat sexist attitudes in cash control in India. Her organisation, Women on Wealth, has helped women combat their financial anxieties and take impartial financial selections.

Video via Medhavi Arora and Shaad Midhat