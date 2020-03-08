Elizabeth Warren Goes on SNL with Kate McKinnon as Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

Saturday Night Live opened this week on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle with Kate McKinnon as host Laura Ingraham, who used to be taking on the “urban legend” of coronavirus. “And yes, I’m saying ‘urban’ as a dog whistle,” she stated.

First up, she used to be joined by way of Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro, who in a similar way downplayed the outbreak. “Americans are not at risk,” she insisted. “Especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives.”

After an look by way of Eric and Donald Trump Jr., the primary cameo of the night time got here within the type of former solid member Darrell Hammond as ousted MSNBC host Chris Matthews. “Maybe i’ll get in trouble for saying this, you look great,” he stated. When Ingraham informed him he may just say “whatever he wants” on Fox, he added, “Oh my god, this place is amazing! Everyone here is hot, crazy or both.”

But Hammond used to be rarely the largest famous person of the chilly open. Up subsequent, Ingraham presented the most recent Democrat to drop out of the 2020 presidential race: the very actual Elizabeth Warren, who famously refused to look on Fox News throughout her precise marketing campaign.

Asked which candidate she used to be going to endorse, Warren stated, “Well, it’s tough. Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both.” As the senator went on to thank her “wide coalition of teachers, preschool teachers, middle school teachers and teachers pets,” McKinnon did an ultra-quick turn out to be her personal Warren dress to enroll in her doppelgänger reside on set.

“Sorry, I just wanted to put on my favorite outfit to thank you for all that you’ve done in your lifetime,” McKinnon stated, sincerely, as Warren.

“I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate,” Warren responded earlier than the pair got here in combination for “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

