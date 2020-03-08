Did Anyone Win the $100 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable Powerball from final night time have been: 7, 15, 21, 33, and 62, and the Powerball was once 23. The jackpot was once value $100 million with a money choice of $75.five million, however did any individual win the Powerball drawing?

Nobody matched 5 numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot, so the grand prize has rolled over and is now value an estimated $110 million with a money choice of $88.1 million.

Nor did any individual win the $1 million prize via matching 5 numbers, however 14 other people gained $50,000 via matching 4 numbers and the Powerball. Four of those winners used the Power Play to double their prizes to $100,000 each and every.

More than 1,000 avid gamers gained $100 each and every via matching both 4 numbers or 3 numbers and the Powerball, and greater than 300 of those avid gamers doubled their prizes with the Power Ball.

Additionally, just about part 1,000,000 avid gamers gained smaller prizes in final night time’s Powerball lottery drawing. More than 448,000 tickets gained prizes starting from $four to $14 via matching simply the Powerball to a few numbers the usage of the Power Play.

A lottery participant maintaining Powerball tickets.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

How to play the Powerball lottery

The Powerball lottery can also be performed in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To input the Powerball lottery, avid gamers should acquire a price tag from an authorized lottery store. Participants should make a choice 5 numbers between one and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between one and 26 for the purple Powerball.

The Powerball drawings are held each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and the price tag gross sales bring to a halt round one to 2 hours prior to the drawing, relying on the jurisdiction. To watch the Powerball drawing, take a look at on the Powerball website online to look which TV stations are appearing the drawing to your house.

Powerball jackpot

Many components resolve the marketed Powerball jackpot quantity, together with sport gross sales and the annuity. Saturday drawings have larger sport gross sales than a Wednesday drawing, as an example, and the quantity of tickets acquire can range during the 12 months.

The annuity, which budget an annuity prize, can also be suffering from rates of interest, as the upper the rates of interest, the upper the marketed Grand Prize.

The distinction between the Powerball annuity and money choice is {that a} jackpot winner can make a choice to both obtain the cash as an annuity which is made up of 30 graduated bills larger via five % each and every 12 months over 29 years or as a lump-sum cost paid out in a single move.

The money worth choice is the sum of money wanted in the jackpot prize pool to fund the estimated jackpot annuity prize.