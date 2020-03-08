Death Toll Hits 19, New cases in Kansas and Washington, D.C., as Cruise Ship Passengers Head for Oakland

More than a dozen folks have died of COVID-19 in greater than 400 cases in the U.S., as the brand new coronavirus continues to unfold.

The nationwide dying toll hit 19 after two folks died in Washington state on Saturday, with showed cases in New York hiking by way of 21, Reuters reported. The newest replace at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website online on March 7 said there have been 164 cases of COVID-19—the illness led to by way of the brand new coronavirus—in the U.S. and 11 deaths throughout 19 states.

However, a dashboard run by way of Johns Hopkins University, which frequently combines information from the CDC as neatly as native well being departments, put the determine at 433, with The New York Times tracker reporting cases throughout 32 states. On Saturday, the full collection of showed cases rose by way of 117 as group unfold (the place folks fall ill regardless of no longer having travelled to hotspots or had shut touch with inflamed people) came about at the East and West coasts.

On Saturday, well being officers in Kansas and Washington, D.C., reported their first presumptive certain cases of COVID-19, prompting the latter to briefly pause services and products at a church connected to the ill.

Washington, California, and New York have thus far been toughest hit by way of COVID-19, with 102, 88, and 89 general cases, respectively, in line with well being departments on Saturday. The New York Times reported 110 and 99 cases in Washington and California. This is in the context of just about 106,000 people showed ill and virtually 3,600 deaths international because the virus emerged from the Chinese town of Wuhan overdue remaining yr. Of the just about 80,700 cases in mainland China, over 45,000 have recovered.

Armed robbers capitalized at the outbreak by way of donning surgical mask whilst stealing kind of $250,000 from the Resorts World on line casino in Queens, New York, on Saturday evening, the New York Daily News reported. However, as defined in extra element in the well being recommendation beneath, officers tension the common wholesome particular person needn’t put on a masks except being concerned for somebody ill.

The operator of a cruise send stationed off the Californian coast, in the meantime, stated the vessel is because of head to Oakland after over a dozen folks on board examined certain for COVID-19.

Princess Cruises stated on Twitter that the Grand Princess, sporting greater than 3,500 folks, will shuttle to the Port of Oakland on Sunday so visitors who want “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” can also be taken to amenities in California.

Other visitors will depart the send on Monday. Residents of California will head for a “federally operated facility” in the state to be examined for COVID-19 and remoted, whilst those that are living in other places can be to amenities in “other states.” The operator stated group participants can be quarantined and handled at the vessel.

With no business resistant to the consequences of the outbreak which has put a pressure at the world economic system, Business Insider reported Facebook was once finishing non-essential industry shuttle globally because of fears over COVID-19, following restrictions put in position by way of fellow tech giants Google and Amazon.

And after weeks of issues of checking out in the U.S., Dr. Stephen Hahn, the heath of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, instructed journalists on the White House on Saturday, in line with Reuters, that provides for 2.1 million coronavirus assessments can be despatched to private U.S. labs by way of Monday. Manufacturers instructed the FDA the capability could be as much as four million assessments by way of the top of subsequent week, he stated.

World Health Organization recommendation for heading off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Wash arms continuously with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms: after coughing or sneezing; when being concerned for the ill; earlier than; all the way through and after meals preparation; earlier than consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after handlings animals or waste.Maintain a minimum of one meter (3 ft) distance from any individual who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do no longer spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue right away and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling ill (fever, cough, problem respiring) search hospital therapy early and name native well being government in advance.Stay up to the moment on COVID-19 tendencies issued by way of well being government and apply their steering.

Mask utilization

Healthy people best wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a ill particular person.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when used in aggregate with widespread hand cleansing.Do no longer contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms for those who contact the masks.Learn how one can correctly placed on, take away and cast off mask. Clean arms after casting off masks.Do no longer reuse single-use mask.

A person wears a scientific masks at the AirTrain as fear over the coronavirus grows enroute to John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on March 7, 2020 in New York City. Health officers state that mask do not give protection to wholesome participants of most people from the brand new virus.

