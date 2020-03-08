Colorado Congressman Wields American Flag Assault Rifle, Taunts Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to ‘Come and Take’ It

A Republican congressman challenged Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take” a semi-automatic rifle which he helps to keep on place of business wall in reaction to the pair’s stance on tackling gun violence within the U.S.

In a video message, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck can also be observed preserving an AR-15 which has been painted with the American flag.

“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one,” Buck says as he’s taking the gun off his wall and poses with it.

“Come and take it.”

GOP Rep. Briscoe Cain to Be Reported to FBI after O’Rourke Threat

Read extra

In a commentary, Buck added, “I have always been a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and will continue to stand up to any attacks on the law-abiding gun owners of Colorado’s Fourth District.”

The video used to be posted after Biden informed a rally in Texas that O’Rourke—who’s now backing the previous Vice President for the democratic nomination—that the previous congressman may just assist him with addressing gun violence.

“You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort,” Biden stated.

O’Rourke, a former Democratic presidential hopeful who dropped out ultimate yr, made gun reform one in every of his primary insurance policies throughout his marketing campaign, together with enforcing a compulsory gun-buyback program for all assault-style rifles.

Addressing Buck’s video, O’Rourke tweeted, “This guy makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program better than I ever could. These are weapons of war that have no place in our communities, in our politics or in our public discourse.”

Buck used to be additionally criticized by way of Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter sufferer Jaime used to be killed within the Parkland faculty capturing in February 2018.

“Had I seen this yesterday when in DC I gladly would have,” he tweeted in reaction to Buck’s problem. “My daughter died from a single AR 15 bullet. You may find joy in that, I don’t. I will gladly come back to DC to discuss your AR 15 and removing it for safe storage. Do not make threats of AR 15 violence.”

Buck used to be given permission to show the AR-15 in his place of business in spite of it being unlawful for most people to convey weapons into the U.S. Capitol as a result of he’s a member of congress.

Speaking to The Washington Post in 2015, Buck stated the gun isn’t loaded and had a cause lock. The gun’s bolt provider meeting, required to in fact hearth the weapon, used to be additionally got rid of prior to it arrived in Washington.

“Putting a trigger lock on an inoperable gun is like putting a chastity belt on a eunuch,” Buck stated. “The only dangerous thing about that gun is if someone took it off the wall and hit somebody else over the head with it.”

In a commentary to CNBC, Biden’s marketing campaign spokesman Andrew Bates stated, “Joe Biden is the one candidate on this race who has taken at the NRA and crushed them. Mass shootings have turn out to be a virulent disease this is devastating communities throughout our nation—particularly youngsters in colleges—which is a disaster now we have to forestall once conceivable.

“The American individuals are crying out for gun protection reform, and as president Joe Biden would call for a ban on attack guns. Weapons of conflict haven’t any position in our streets, and completely no position in our colleges.

“It’s long past time for elected officials to value the lives of our children over the interests of gun manufacturers.”

Buck’s place of business has been contacted for additional remark.

Congressman Ken Buck posing with an AR-15 in his place of business, difficult Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to “come and take” it.

Facebook/Ken Buck