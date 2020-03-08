Bernie Sanders Feels Joe Biden Is ‘Up to the Task’ of the ‘Rigors’ of Being President

In the wake of many of his supporters and progressives brazenly wondering the cognitive functions of former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated on Sunday that he doesn’t make “personal attacks” on Biden whilst waving off considerations that the ex-veep isn’t “up to the task” of being president.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, the democratic-socialist Vermont senator was once requested by way of anchor Jake Tapper about tweets his marketing campaign team of workers despatched over the weekend evaluating Sanders’ tough campaigning to Biden’s lighter time table.

“Bernie has three public events just today in two different states, each speaking engagement extending for close to an hour,” Sanders marketing campaign supervisor Faiz Shakir tweeted in reaction to a file that Biden spoke for simply seven mins at a Saturday rally in St. Louis.

“Do you think that Vice President Biden is not up to the task in terms of the rigors of being either the Democratic nominee or being the president?” Tapper puzzled aloud.

“No,” Sanders spoke back. “No, I think what we’re talking about is my schedule, which I just mentioned to you. By the way, we’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later this afternoon we’ll hold a rally here.”

After noting that Rev. Jesse Jackson can be becoming a member of him on the path and supporting his marketing campaign, Sanders identified that he wouldn’t be taking non-public pictures at his Democratic number one rival.

“But look, Joe Biden is a friend of mine and Joe and I have disagreements on the issues,” Sanders added. “I do not make personal attacks on Joe.”

In the wake of Biden leapfrogging Sanders as the Democratic frontrunner, many of the former vice chairman’s critics on the left have brazenly begun suggesting that the 77-year-old candidate is affected by cognitive decline.

“After disappearing for the week, this isn’t a convincing response to growing concerns—first implied in the debates by Julian Castro, then raised by Cory Booker, today reported in @Politico—about Biden’s cognitive decline,” The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald tweeted on Saturday. “Soon he’ll just appear by hologram, spouting phrases.”