Ben Carson Refuses to ‘Preview’ Administration’s Plan to Handle Grand Princess Cruise Ship’s Passengers

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a member of the Trump management’s coronavirus activity pressure, on Sunday refused to disclose how the management is making plans to care for the three,500 passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise send that has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak and is scheduled to dock in Oakland, California as early as Sunday afternoon.

During his look on ABC’s This Week, Carson used to be requested via anchor George Stephanopoulos what plan used to be in position for the send when it docked as 21 passengers, 19 of that are group individuals, have already examined sure for the virus.

“The cruise ship personnel and, as you know, the vice president met with the CEOs of the major cruise ship companies yesterday, and they are coming up with a plan within 72 hours of that meeting,” Carson spoke back.

“The ship is docking tomorrow,” Stephanopoulos interjected.

“The plan will be in place by that time,” the HUD secretary countered. “But I don’t want to preview the plan right now.”

The ABC News host, in the meantime, declared that Carson will have to be ready to disclose the management’s plan presently, prompting Carson to give a quite attention-grabbing protection.

“I think it needs to all come from a solitary source,” he mentioned. “We shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is. Particularly when it hasn’t been fully formulated.”

A obviously annoyed Stephanopoulos sooner or later moved on, however no longer prior to noting that Carson used to be the “president’s representative” at the program.

With coronavirus instances exploding around the globe and inflicting international locations like Italy to institute exceptional measures in an effort to forestall the unfold of the illness, President Donald Trump has gave the impression preoccupied with conserving the general public numbers of reported instances within the United States low, which integrated conserving the Grand Princess at bay.

During a excursion of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amenities in Atlanta final week, Trump explicitly mentioned that he didn’t need the cruise send filled with American passengers to dock, including: “I just like the numbers being the place they’re. I do not want to have the numbers double on account of one send that wasn’t our fault.”