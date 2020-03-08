Adorable pooches look like they’re jumping for joy in these amazing snaps
MILO the pomeranian and his friends display they’re best canines.
The lovely snaps have been taken from under whilst the pets stood on glass plates.
It offers the appearance that they’re jumping during the air.
The effects are barking good.
Photographer Andrius Burba, demonstrating his methodology, took them for his guide Under-Dogs.
He has taken an identical snaps of different pets together with cats, rabbits or even horses.
But Andrius, from Lithuania, stated the canines have been the perfect to paintings with.
He has confirmed that canines really are a person’s perfect good friend.
He sees animals in a special manner and from angles no person would be expecting.
