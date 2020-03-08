20 Quotes from Famous American Women

Today is International Women’s Day (March 8, 2020)—an afternoon to rejoice the achievements of ladies the world over.

To encourage American girls and past, Newsweek has decided on quotes from one of the most renowned girls recognized to our nation.

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey right through Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour introduced by means of WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at Barclays Center on February 08, 2020 in New York, New York. Obama and Winfrey are a success girls from America.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

1. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness.”—Oprah Winfrey, American media government, actress, communicate display host, tv manufacturer, and philanthropist.

2. “If there is one message that echoes forth from this conference, let it be that human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights once and for all.”— Hillary Clinton, talking on the U.N. 4th World Conference on Women Plenary Session, September 1995.

3. “I don’t mind living in a man’s world as long as I can be a woman in it.”—Marilyn Monroe, American actress.

4. “When they go low; we go high.”—Michelle Obama, American attorney and previous first girl of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

5. “I’m a human being and I fall in love and sometimes I don’t have control of every situation.”— Beyonce, American R&B singer and actress.

6. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.”— Taylor Swift, American singer.

7. “Tennis just a game, family is forever.”— Serena Williams, American skilled tennis participant and previous international No. 1 in girls’s singles tennis.

8. “I don’t want my wrinkles taken away – I don’t want to look like everyone else.”— Jane Fonda, American actress and political activist.

9. “Sometimes you can’t see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others.”—Ellen DeGeneres, American comic and tv host.

10. “If it’s a woman, it’s caustic; if it’s a man, it’s authoritative.”— Barbara Walters

American broadcaster.

11. “Integrate what you believe in every single area of your life. Take your heart to work and ask the most and best of everybody else, too.”—Meryl Streep, American actress.

12. “Without an open-minded mind, you can never be a great success.”—Martha Stewart, American businesswoman.

13. “People think, because we’re young, we aren’t complex, but that’s not true. We deal with life and love and broken hearts in the same way a woman a few years older might.”—Rihanna, singer.

14. “A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That’s why they don’t get what they want.”—Madonna, singer and actress.

15. “I fall in love every time. And I don’t really fall in love a lot, but when I do, I fall hard.”— Katy Perry, American singer.

16. “It is very strange that the years teach us patience – that the shorter our time, the greater our capacity for waiting.” — Elizabeth Taylor, actress

17. “What nourishes me also destroys me.”— Angelina Jolie, actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian.

18. “Emancipation of women has made them lose their mystery.”— Grace Kelly, actress and Princess of Monaco.

19. “An actress can only play a woman. I’m an actor, I can play anything.”— Whoopi Goldberg, American comic and actor.

20. “There are no regrets in life, just lessons.”— Jennifer Aniston, American actress.