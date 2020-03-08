15 powerful women share the personality trait that’s key to their success





One of the targets of International Women’s Day is to have a good time the achievements of women and women. So, as we mark this yr’s vacation, it appeared suitable to flip to a few of the easiest reaching women in the industry international—the executives who contain Fortune‘s annual Most Powerful Women record. Below, 15 of the ones leaders informed us about the personality trait they credit score for serving to launching them into the C-suite—and share their recommendation for women who hope to practice in their footsteps.

Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President, and CEO, Lockheed Martin

A focal point on efficient communique—and all of it begins with the talent to actually pay attention. Listening to your consumers leads to a customer-focused imaginative and prescient. And listening to the ones you lead creates a local weather of figuring out and consider. By that specialize in constant and efficient communique, leaders too can extra temporarily establish the ones instances when it’s essential to step ahead and achieve out at once to consumers, shareholders, or staff. Simply put, efficient communique is the engine for efficient management and efficient choice making at each degree.

Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President, and CEO, IBM

Be curious. A continuing thirst to be informed has served me effectively my whole occupation, particularly in the tech trade. We’ve all the time employed for interest at IBM. We obtain 7,000 process packages an afternoon, and our managers and HR groups are geared to search for people who find themselves curious and dedicated to continuously advancing what they know.

Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO, Anthem

My sturdy center of attention on management has been a big a part of my success to date. I consider the talent to construct and encourage groups is significant and that folks and organizations can accomplish peculiar effects after they leverage the energy of their collective power running in combination.

Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture

Openness: beginning with my choice to be informed Chinese and reside in Taiwan and China in 1987 and 1988, ahead of it was once common. I’ve frequently pursued paths that weren’t well-trodden. It has helped me transform a continuing learner and to take into account that it’s frequently from surprising resources and puts that you just be informed the maximum.

Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International

It will have to be someplace between interest and all the time that specialize in humans. Both are actually vital, and I actually consider that if we all the time stay our friends, our humans, at the middle of the whole lot we do, and construct out sturdy groups, then we’ll proceed to make our industry a hit.

Amy Hood, EVP and CFO, Microsoft

I’m lovely gritty. I will paintings thru maximum issues and are available out on the different aspect feeling like I’ve realized a excellent lesson and I’ll get well.

Ann Marie Campbell, EVP, U.S. Stores, Home Depot

I believe in any trade, and particularly in retail, it’s the most important to be ready to construct emotional connections and encourage others. When I used to be running in the retail outlets, I used to be lucky to have a mentor who noticed my doable and helped me notice what I may just accomplish. I check out my perfect to do the identical for our friends, whether or not they’re running in the retail outlets or in considered one of our Store Support Centers.

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Being aggressive, however team-oriented—I need my groups, I need Occidental to win. That approach incessantly difficult each Occidental worker to search for the best and efficient techniques to get best effects. It’s a tradition and an angle of now not settling that values innovation, collaboration, and steady growth.

Pam Nicholson, Former President and CEO, Enterprise Holdings

I for my part consider there is not any one personality sort that determines success in these days’s complicated industry setting. That mentioned, being open to skilled comments is universally really useful for everybody, without reference to their identify or box. As a end result, I requested 3 fellow CEOs for their ideas and lend a hand in working out what characteristics have helped me the maximum in my very own occupation. Their responses ranged from “honest,” “genuine” and “strong work ethic,” to “positive” and “inclusive,” this means that I have a tendency to be lovely simple and collaborative on maximum days. But I’m in particular proud that my recognition is according to consider and integrity—one thing that has enabled me to hopefully make tricky choices at Enterprise for greater than 37 years.

Leanne Caret, President and CEO, Defense, Space & Security, and EVP, Boeing

I like being unique and letting humans see the actual me. That with a bit of luck creates an atmosphere the place we’re all in it in combination.

Beth Ford, President and CEO, Land O’Lakes

I’d say it’s a mixture of highbrow interest and a love of humans. Asking questions, then actually listening to the solutions is key in people-intensive companies like mine. When I rent humans, I ensure that they’ve that appreciation of humans as effectively.

Jennifer Taubert, EVP, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson

I believe two qualities were essential in my occupation: optimism and perseverance. Optimism as a result of I consider in stretching and redefining the limitations of what’s imaginable. Perseverance as a result of, with resolution, you’ll be able to triumph over any impediment to do the proper factor for sufferers.

Michele Buck, President and CEO, Hershey

Being an ideal listener has lengthy been considered one of my hallmark management qualities. I in finding immense worth in in quest of numerous views after I’m making the most important industry choice. I need to pay attention from people who find themselves deep in the group, closest to the paintings, in addition to the ones out of doors the choice area who would possibly see issues a little otherwise. As a pacesetter, it’s vital to set route and impart your wisdom to others; however, you may have to steadiness that with listening to the experience and level of perspectives of the ones round you. Intentional listening, and the studying related to that, has certainly been key to my success. One of the maximum vital classes I’ve realized is to weigh the views of the ones round me with my north celebrity. Then, I pay attention to my intestine, which to me isn’t simply herbal intuition, it’s been constructed thru years of enjoy, successes, screw ups, and the whole lot in between.

Mary Dillon, CEO, Ulta Beauty

Curiosity and empathy. I informed my youngsters as they have been rising up to all the time ask other folks about themselves, to be curious to find out about others and to appreciate their adventure. At Ulta Beauty, that is the method we do industry. We have a deep interest about our visitors and their wishes, and we deal with friends with the appreciate they deserve. We consider those values are serving to us win visitor loyalty.

Bridget van Kralingen, SVP Blockchain, Industry Platforms, Accounts, and Partnerships, IBM

Lead with an intent towards fixing, now not blaming. Start by means of all the time giving everybody, regardless of the scenario, the advantage of the doubt.





