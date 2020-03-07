World 

Why the Democratic Race Isn’t Close to Over

Joementum? Or Joeverblown? Not so speedy! It ain’t over.

We’ve already noticed two or 3 unpredictable issues. With 3 months to pass, we ought to see extra. The race stays vast open for various causes.

First, Joe Biden’s non-public attraction continues to be doubtful. At this degree, extra of it derives from who he isn’t—Donald Trump—than who he’s. His most powerful toughen has been from a demographic—African-Americans—for whom his exact file is uninspiring, to say the least. He can’t draw a crowd on a sunny day, whilst Bernie continues to be packing them in like no person’s trade. 

