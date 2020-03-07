Vladimir Putin’s army in sexism storm after holding beauty pageants to celebrate International Women’s Day
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus hotel quarantine collapses with 70 people trapped under rubble in China - March 7, 2020
- Pope cancels Vatican addresses over coronavirus fears and will hold services via live stream for first time - March 7, 2020
- Vladimir Putin’s army in sexism storm after holding beauty pageants to celebrate International Women’s Day - March 7, 2020
VLADIMIR Putin’s army is below fireplace for holding “ridiculous” beauty contests to commemorate International Women’s Day.
One out of date parade organised by means of the Russian Black Sea fleet marks the achievements of feminine naval team of workers “of the weaker sex”.
Putin’s armed pressure were attacked as sexist for ‘ridiculous and absurd’ beauty contests[/caption]
Another festival referred to as ‘Beauty of the Airborne Forces’ is staged by means of the rustic’s hardcore paratroopers in Tula.
“In the course of the contest girls will take part in several trials in which they will demonstrate their beauty, aesthetic excellence, intelligence, moral and spiritual properties,” states the professional description.
“Girls will show their skills in cooking and serving in a Magic Chef contest,” it unearths.
Female paratroopers also are put thru a ‘couturier contest’ in which they “demonstrate their sewing skills.”
Anna Khramtsova who was once topped winner of the Russian Guards beauty contest[/caption]
Lieutenant Inna Maltseva posing with roses at probably the most archaic contests[/caption]
Military team of workers are even judged on their look whilst in uniform[/caption]
The Russian missile forces – in rate of the rustic’s nuclear arsenal – actually have a beauty contest referred to as ‘Makeup Under Camouflage.’
Women members should “show their skills and experience in “tactical, special, technical, and firing” in addition to “physical training”.
In addition, “special attention is paid to cooking”, in accordance to the foundations.
The feminine troops “should show their talents and make at least three low-calorie meals with a basic set of products”.
Police forces round Russia also are holding beauty contests forward of or on March 8 , some of the necessary public vacations in Russia’s calendar.
Police forces round Russia also are holding beauty contests[/caption]
One contestant will get her lipstick looked after forward of 1 festival[/caption]
Lieutenant Viktoria Pankina poses for an professional beauty contest snap[/caption]
A police spokesperson defended the development announcing: “The women had been awarded issues for well-aimed hits from a Makarov pistol, acting energy workout routines, strategies of detention, wisdom of the legislation, and primary help.
“All those are a part of the police officer’s career.
“In order to make it interesting for the participants to compete, the organisers came up with various other creative tasks.”
Elsewhere the yearly ‘Omsk Police Lady’ contest is underway in Siberia.
There members had been required to pose in uniform forward of balloting to to find probably the most glamorous cop.
Captain Elena Trushkina was once a type of who took phase in the archaic parades[/caption]
The occasions had been held to commemorate International Women’s Day[/caption]
Irina Khodyreva (left) was once the winner of the Kursk police festival[/caption]
In every other such festival, Anna Khramtsova beat 1,000-plus entrants to win a ‘Russian National Guard’ contest, a pressure which stories at once to Kremlin strongman Putin.
“I find it all incredibly ridiculous and absurd,” she later mentioned.
“Even girls who’re paid to protect our nation and who professionally use guns should ‘be beautiful’ and end up to somebody that they are able to stitch and make low carb foods.
“Male service personnel do not have this kind of contest. This is nothing but sexism.”
MOST READ IN NEWS
CORONA CRISIS
UK coronavirus unfold tops 206 as 42 extra Brits take a look at certain for fatal worm
She mentioned: “I do get to hear those old jokes about blondes in service. But I ignore them – and just serve stylishly.”
She is from an army and legislation enforcement circle of relatives, together with her father in the army and police for 30 years and her mom additionally in uniform.
“I am proud to continue the dynasty,” mentioned Anna, from Yekaterinburg, revealing she had in the past served in the police and has a legislation stage.