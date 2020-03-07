Ukraine chess champion couple found dead after suspected laughing gas overdose in Moscow





TWO younger Ukrainian chess stars were found dead in Moscow after a suspected laughing gas overdose.

Stanislav Bogdanovich, 26, was once his nation’s former fast chess champion, on the other hand simply days previous had come underneath scrutiny for controversially enjoying on-line for Russia towards Ukraine.

Bogdanovich’s female friend Alexandra Vernigora, 18 – additionally a chess skilled – was once a pupil at Moscow State University and #1,861 in FIDE score.

The pair had been found through Aleksandra’s father on the circle of relatives’s Moscow house.

Balloons containing nitrous oxide, sometimes called laughing gas or “hippy crack” had been additionally on the scene.

“They died from laughing gas,” reported TASS, bringing up first knowledge from the scene.

“Both had plastic bags on their heads.”

Russian investigators have stated that there aren’t any indications of foul play, however detailed assessments are underway.

Their tragic deaths apply Bogdanovich, a Ukraine local described as a chess “wonder kid”, coming underneath hearth this week for representing Russia in a web based chess fit.

The grandmaster took to Facebook simply days in the past to protect his choice to constitute Russia, announcing doing so helped “forge relations between the two countries”.

He wrote on his Facebook web page: “I believe that in this way I made my modest contribution to the peace between our countries. It is time for us to come to our senses and stop this feud. Perhaps if each of us had played for Russia only once, then any conflict would have been settled.”

It was once a transfer that noticed his title integrated on a web site list alleged “enemies” of his house nation.

Ukraine and Russia were at loggerheads since Vladimir Putin’s army annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The chess superstar, additionally believed to were learning at Moscow State University, wrote: “I need to ask each Ukrainian and each Russian who reads this to remark with a hugs emoji in an indication of our everlasting friendship and brotherhood.

“This is the only way it will be right and good.”

His submit provoked opposed feedback from Ukraine and he therefore deleted it.

Bagdanovich was once ranked 8th in the sector for pace chess.

Despite being offered as an anaesthetic in the past due 19th century, nitrous oxide has been related to an array of deaths stemming from leisure use.

