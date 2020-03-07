Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of team of workers, replacing Mick Mulvaney





President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of team of workers, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who been appearing within the position for greater than a yr.

Trump introduced the team of workers reshuffle in Friday evening tweets, pronouncing Mulvaney would turn into the U.S. particular envoy for Northern Ireland.

The long-rumored transfer makes Meadows, who introduced he was once now not in search of reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, successfully Trump’s fourth chief of team of workers since taking place of work in 2017.

The determination comes because the Trump management has confronted grievance for its dealing with of the unconventional coronavirus outbreak. Mulvaney have been main the interagency reaction to the virus till Trump designated Vice President Mike Pence to guide the whole-of-government effort greater than every week in the past.

