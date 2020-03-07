Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows as New White House Chief of Staff, Replacing Mick Mulvaney

North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows was once introduced as the brand new White House leader of team of workers via President Donald Trump Friday night time.

The information {that a} substitute for Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was once damaged on Trump’s Twitter feed at 8:08 p.m. Eastern Time.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”

Meadows introduced in December that he would no longer search reelection in 2020, and was once mentioned to be angling for a place in Trump’s cupboard. Though when Meadows introduced his retirement from the House, the White House mentioned there was once “no plan in place” to provide Meadows a task in Trump’s management, Meadows mentioned that he had discussions with Trump “on how we can work more closely together in the future.”

Meadows was once one of Trump’s closest allies within the House, and fought towards the impeachment trial over allegations that Trump withheld help from Ukraine until the rustic agreed to research former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Now what they’re doing is they’re telling the American people that 233 Democrats deserve to decide who the president of the United States should be and disenfranchise 63 million voters,” Meadows mentioned on the time. “When all is said and done, when the history of this impeachment is written, it will be said that my Washington Democrat friends couldn’t bring themselves to work with Donald Trump so they consoled themselves instead by silencing the will of those who did: The American people.”

Meadows replaces Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who took the placement after John F. Kelly was once fired from the placement. Meadows had up to now campaigned for the placement after Kelly’s departure.

Though Trump and Kelly famously butted heads close to the top of his time—it was once reported that via December 2018, Kelly and the president had been not on talking phrases—Trump had a greater dating with Mulvaney, as evidenced via the previous leader’s new place as Special Envoy to Ireland.

Mulvaney’s tenure as leader of team of workers was once arguable. In October, at a press convention he admitted that there were a “quid pro quo” handle Ukraine, telling press to “get over it.”

“We do that all the time with foreign policy,” Mulvaney mentioned on the time. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

The identical day, he walked again his declare, accusing the media of misinterpreting his feedback with the intention to “advance a biased and political witch hunt against President Trump.”