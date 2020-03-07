Saturday Jackpot is $100 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 03/07/20 is $100 million. The Saturday evening drawing might be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page can also be bookmarked and refreshed to peer for those who cling the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 03/07/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $100 million, with a money choice of $75.Five million. The jackpot may building up if gross sales additional lottery projections, consistent with officers.

The profitable numbers on Wednesday (03/04/20) for the $90 million Powerball jackpot had been: 18-43-58-60-68 with a Powerball of 14. The Power Play was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there was once one price tag bought in Florida that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the crimson Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price tag would have a worth of $2 million.

The remaining grand prize gained was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan.

The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that was once on 01/29/20. That price tag was once bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price tag.

The remaining grand prize profitable price tag ahead of that was once bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances ahead of the Bonita Springs price tag was once bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas right through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot measurement—consistent with Powerball’s web page.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the authentic Powerball web page.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 approach to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web page for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash right through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball with out a different numbers can pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The similar payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the crimson powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with a good upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday evening we will be able to submit the Powerball 03/07/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico